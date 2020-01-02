TMJ Implants Market 2017-2023 Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2023

Market Research Future latest research report on ‘Global TMJ Implants Market’ features a comprehensive outlook pertaining to market valuations, market share, and profit estimations. The report precisely describes key obstacles and opportunities for growth, while drawing out competitive standing of market majors, including their portfolio and growth strategies.

Market Analysis

The global TMJ Implants Market is anticipated to touch USD 1229.1 million at a 3.9% CAGR between 2017-2023, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. TMJ or temporomandibular joint and muscle disorders, simply put, are a medical condition that causes pain and dysfunction in the jaw joint along with the muscles which control the jaw movement. It is more common in the case of women than men. Trauma to the joint or jaw plays a vital role, but there are other health conditions as well, which may cause TMJ disorders such as structural jaw issues present at birth, habitual clenching or grinding of the teeth, erosion of the joint, and arthritis. Pain while chewing, pain or tenderness in jaws or aching facial pain are some of the common symptoms of TMJ disorders.

Various factors are propelling the TMJ Implants Market. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include burgeoning demand for advanced diagnostic devices as well as treatment, easy accessibility of medicines, the introduction followed by prompt adoption of advanced diagnostic devices, increasing awareness of oral health, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing incidence of TMJ disorders.

On the contrary, low per capita healthcare expenditure in the low and middle-income countries and lack of awareness about TMJ disorders are factors that may impede the TMJ Implants Market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a complete segmental analysis of the TMJ Implants Market based on diagnosis, treatments, and end user.

By diagnosis, the TMJ Implants Market is segmented into imaging tests, physical exams, and others. The imaging tests segment is again segmented into TMJ arthroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), x-rays, computerized tomography (CT) scan, and others.

By treatments, the TMJ Implants Market is segmented into alternative medicine, surgical or other procedures, therapies, medications, and others. The medications segment is again segmented into muscle relaxants, tricyclic antidepressants, anti-inflammatories, pain relievers, and others. The therapies segment is again segmented into counseling, physical therapy, mouth guards or oral splints, and others. The surgical or other procedures have again been segmented into open-joint surgery, modified condylotomy, TMJ arthroscopy, injections, arthrocentesis, and others. The alternative medicine segment is again segmented into biofeedback, relaxation techniques, acupuncture, and others.

By end user, the TMJ Implants Market is segmented into medical research centers, academic institutes, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the TMJ Implants Market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will remain the driving force in the market during the forecast period. US is the chief contributor in this region as more than 10 million people are suffering from it in the US alone. Besides, accessibility of trained health professionals, clinical trials and ongoing research associated with TMJ disorder, and advanced medical facilities are also adding to the growth of the TMJ Implants Market in the region. In the countries in Latin America, awareness of TMJ disorders is boosting the market growth.

The TMJ Implants Market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the TMJ Implants Market in the region such as extended insurance cover, well-aware patients, skilled medical professionals, ongoing research by academic institutes and medical research laboratories, and availability of advanced therapeutic and diagnostic options.

The TMJ Implants Market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the TMJ Implants Market in the region such as affordable healthcare facilities, growing support from the government especially for effective public healthcare, a growing number of insurance users, increasing awareness about TMJ disorders, and increasing middle-class people as well as their spending on healthcare and healthcare-related services.

The TMJ Implants Market in the MEA will have an average growth during the forecast period for limited accessibility of needed healthcare facilities and a lack of awareness about TMJ disorders. The Eastern countries will have a faster growth rate compared to African countries for increasing healthcare expenditure and accessibility of advanced medical facilities.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the TMJ Implants Market report include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Pfizer Inc. (US), Jubilant Cadista (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), and AbbVie Inc. (US), among others.

