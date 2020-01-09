The Dialysis Equipment Market to see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights™

The dialysis equipment market is likely to gain momentum from the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled “Dialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2025,” states that the dialysis equipment market is projected to reach US$ 22,405.4 Mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The market was valued at US$ 15,092.0 Mn in 2017.

There has been an increase in the share of the healthcare expenditure by several enterprises to treat chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. This is likely to cause a rise in the global market sales during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Dialysis Equipment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

B Braun Melsungen

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Baxter, Fresenius, and Other Prominent Key Players Focus on Gaining FDA Approvals and Plant Expansion to Increase Sales

Baxter International Inc., a prominent health care company, headquartered in the U.S., announced that the company has received FDA approval for its multicenter and prospective clinical trial in January 2019. The trial will be held to test the company’s new on-demand PD generation system that is expected to ease a patient’s experience through use at home. The trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the latest technology which makes use of a small water filtration device. It aids in turning tap water to dialysis solution in order to complete the patient’s therapy session.

Earlier, in September 2017, Fresenius Medical Care, a provider of kidney dialysis services, based in Germany, announced that the company has expanded its regional manufacturing plant in Bandar Enstek located in Malaysia. This new plant will be a state-of-the-art facility that will remain a manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia. It will aid in supplying high quality hemodialysis disinfectants and concentrates. It will also produce peritoneal dialysis products that are required for advanced Continuous Ambulatory PD treatment. Malaysia possesses strategic geographic location, a skilled workforce, and positive business environment. Hence, the company chose the region to build its manufacturing plant.

Market Segmentation:

By End User

Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

