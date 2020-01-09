The Aesthetic Implants Market should see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights™

Rising number of cosmetic procedures is expected to boost the aesthetic implants market growth. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants & Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global aesthetic implants market is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The global market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2018. Increasing disposable income, a rise in the spending capacity of people, and the introduction of new implants are also contributing to a rise in the market sales.

The report covers:

Global Aesthetic Implants Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aesthetic-implants-market-100711

Leading Players operating in the Aesthetic Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

ALLERGAN

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Other Players

Allergen Acquires Keller Medical to Bring in Keller Funnel Under its Portfolio

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, announced that it successfully acquired Keller Medical, Inc., a distributor of surgical and other medical instruments in June 2017. The main aim of the acquisition was to bring the latter’s top-rated product called Keller Funnel under Allergan’s portfolio. Keller Funnel is a lubricated, cone-shaped plastic funnel that lessens patient and surgeon contact during breast reconstruction and augmentation procedures.

As per Allergan, it is focusing on offering products and advanced technologies to aid its consumer surgeons in enhancing the procedures. Keller Funnel is that very product which is the solution to Allergan’s aim.

Surgiform Technology Launches PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial Implants Across China

Surgiform Technology, Ltd., a developer of innovative surgical devices, launched its PureForm 3-D ePTFE facial implants in October 2016, across China. It would help the company in expanding its geographical footprints. The implants are best suited for applications in most of the facial augmentation procedure.

The company’s Controlled Tissue Integration (CTI) technology enhances the ingrowth of small-tissue, which further aids in providing a predictable surgical outcome as well as enhancing ingrowth of small-tissue.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aesthetic-implants-market-100711

Breast Implant Segment to Exhibit Growth Backed by Rising Number of Innovative Products

In terms of product type, the global aesthetic implants market is grouped into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and others. Amongst these, the breast implant sub-segment generated the largest global aesthetic implants market revenue in the year 2018. The report mentions that the segment will retain its position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing improvements in shelf-life, a rise in the launch of innovative products, and the growing number of breast augmentation.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Key Cosmetic Surgery – For Key Countries

Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

New Product Launch

Overview of Medical Tourism for Plastic Surgery

Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Key Industry Trends Global Aesthetic Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Breast Implants Dental Implants Facial Implants & Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Female Male

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aesthetic-implants-market-100711

Report Focus:

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Aesthetic Implants Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Related Reports:

Genomics Market to Exhibit a Stellar CAGR of 18.7%, Demand for Genomic Products to Augment Owing to Increasing Number of Product Launches: Fortune Business Insights

Telehealth Market to Cross US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026; Recent Technological Advancements in Healthcare Equipment to Provide Impetus, Says Fortune Business Insights

Telemedicine Market to Flourish at 23.5% CAGR, InTouch Health Launches an End-to-end Platform Solo to Help Users Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs