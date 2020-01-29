Thalassemia Treatment Market to Profit from Hike in Public Awareness- Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Key players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Thalassemia Treatment Market Overview:

Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) revelations on the global thalassemia treatment market predict a possibility of 10.4% CAGR over a period including 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period. Thalassemia can be defined as an inherited blood disorder where inadequate hemoglobin and fewer red blood cells cause troubles in the body. This may also trigger anemia and lessen the supply of oxygen to various parts of the body. Several factors have been identified in the report as possible contributors. For instance, people are now more aware regarding the procedures and the impact of the disease, preventive measures have also evolved, the inclusion of curative gene therapy, hike in research projects and investment, increasing number of drug launch, and others are going to play in the favor of the global thalassemia market.

However, regulations regarding various procedures and high costs associated with the treatment can deter market growth. But better disposable income can reduce the problem to some extent.

Thalassemia Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The Americas are on track to lead the global market for thalassemia treatment as the region is blessed with high-awareness of the disease. Also, it receives the benefits of better infrastructure, the inclusion of latest instruments and medical procedures, and others. High per capita income is also going to back the growth of the thalassemia treatment market. In North America, the market gets better traction from countries like the US and Canada where better treatment facilities have created ample growth opportunities.

In Europe, similar reasons are going to change the market scenario and ensure the fetching of high revenue. In the Asia Pacific region, several market companies are investing to tap the potential that the regional market offers. India, China, Japan, Australia, and others are expected to promote growth as the massive population of the region is deemed to support regional growth. In the Middle East & Africa, poor economies are going to deter the growth rate. Countries like Dubai, Qatar, and others are going to ensure a better growth rate.

Thalassemia Treatment Market Segmentation

The global Thalassemia Treatment Market report includes segments like treatment, type, and end-user. Such a definite segmentation would help the market in achieving better growth prospects and help companies in devising better strategies.

By type, the global market report covering thalassemia treatment includes segments like alpha-thalassemia and beta-thalassemia. The alpha-thalassemia segment has the potential to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as the growing number of patients in Western countries are influencing the market intake.

By treatment, the global thalassemia treatment market includes gene therapy, into blood transfusions, treatment, folic acid supplements, iron chelation therapy, and bone marrow transplants. The blood transfusions segment has the scope to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By end-user, the global thalassemia market can be segmented on the basis of diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is generating the maximum revenue among all as patients often flock to this segment for better treatment facilities.

Thalassemia Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

A lot of companies are investing substantially to launch various strategic models and gain profit from it. This is also triggering growth for the global thalassemia treatment market. MRFR listed a few of these companies to ensure that various companies can have a proper assessment of their recent market stance and prepare tactical models for the coming years. As per the report, these companies are Kiadis Pharma (Netherlands), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Gamida Cell (Israel), Sangamo Therapeutics (US), CELGENE CORPORATION (US), Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (US), and Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US).

In December 2019, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) announced that they are going to partner in a venture to discover and launch better drugs to treat diseases like beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD). This endeavor would also include the commercialization of the product.

To view the full report, visit at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thalassemia-treatment-market-8595

