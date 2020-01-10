Telemedicine Market 2020-2026 | Latest Innovations, Impressive Growth, Global Trends Share and Research Report

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Telemedicine: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2019 and 2026. Increasing penetration of smartphones in developing as well as developed regions is enabling growth in the market. Telemedicine allows medical practitioners and clinicians to access patient’s health records such as computed tomography, X-rays, electrocardiogram, and others. As per the report, the telemedicine market was valued at US$ 34,289.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 185,669.6 Mn by 2026. The analysts stated that technological developments in telemedicine products would make healthcare more accessible and affordable to all. Spurred by this, the telemedicine market growth is likely to increase in the forthcoming years.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered in Telemedicine Market:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry.

American Well

GlobalMed

Teladoc Health, Inc.

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

MD

SnapMD, Inc.

Other players

The telemedicine market is highly competitive and is likely to witness the entry of new players, besides the launch of new products. Recently in May 2019, a telemedicine company called CirrusMD Inc. raised around US$ 15 million by Drive Capital. The company aims to offer seamless communication between patients and doctors online. Rapid advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) has revolutionized the healthcare industry.

Teleradiology to Cover Leading Share Among Application Segments

Telemedicine services are anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. Presence of favorable reimbursement policies on teleconsultation is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of telemedicine services.

Other factors such as the entry of new players and increasing adoption of real-time communication devices are driving the telemedicine services segment. Driven by these factors, the telemedicine market size is expected to increase over the projected horizon. Among application, teleradiology is projected to cover leading share in the market. Other segments based on application include teledermatology, telepathology, and telepsychiatry.

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting Picture Archiving and Communication System or PACS. This system securely stores and transmits electronic images from anywhere in the world. It enables easy transmission of images with the help of Electronic Health Records (EHR).

Research Methodology:

Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

