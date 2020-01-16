Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Viterion

Care Innovations/Intel/GE

Polycom

Logitech

AT&T

Verizon

Honeywell

Samsung

Anthem, Inc

Philips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

domestic

transnational

Market segment by Application, split into

media

Communication

Medical care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size

2.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Viterion

12.1.1 Viterion Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.1.4 Viterion Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Viterion Recent Development

12.2 Care Innovations/Intel/GE

12.2.1 Care Innovations/Intel/GE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.2.4 Care Innovations/Intel/GE Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Care Innovations/Intel/GE Recent Development

12.3 Polycom

12.3.1 Polycom Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.3.4 Polycom Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Polycom Recent Development

12.4 Logitech

12.4.1 Logitech Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.4.4 Logitech Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Logitech Recent Development

12.5 AT&T

12.5.1 AT&T Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.6 Verizon

12.6.1 Verizon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.6.4 Verizon Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.7 Honeywell

12.7.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.7.4 Honeywell Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.8 Samsung

12.8.1 Samsung Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.8.4 Samsung Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.9 Anthem, Inc

12.9.1 Anthem, Inc Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.9.4 Anthem, Inc Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Anthem, Inc Recent Development

12.10 Philips

12.10.1 Philips Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

12.10.4 Philips Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Philips Recent Development

Continued…

