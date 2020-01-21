Surgical Robots Market Size, Growth 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Technology Trends, New Advancement in Robotics Industry, Top Companies, Business Opportunities and Challenges, Regional Revenue

Surgical Robots Market Size 2020, Growth, Technologies Trend and Research by Product Type (Instrument & Accessories, Robotic Systems and Services), By Application (Gynecologic Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Head and Neck Surgery), by Control Mechanism (Direct Telemanipulator and Computer Control), by End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2024

Surgical Robots Market Overview

Global Surgical Robots Market size is showing a chance of gaining a CAGR of 18.94% that would take the valuation to USD 19,596.61 Million between 2019 and 2024, which according to Market Research Future (MRFR) can be considered as the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors that can impact the growth of the market in the coming years. Rising inclusion of artificial intelligence, automation, internet of things and others are expected to make sure that the market gains good mileage. These robots would display high level of precision and better controlling ability of the environment. At present, the market is considering the da Vinci system as the world’s number one surgical robot. The process has significantly miniaturized various tools that creates more opportunities for the minimally invasive surgery section to penetrate the market.

Surgical Robots Market Competitive Landscape:

Eminent players making significant moves in the global surgical robot market have earned their reputation by launching various strategies and profiting much from the global integration in terms of revenue collection and strategy implementation. MRFR’s take on the growth of the market would include a profiling of various companies who are investing much to spur their strategic moves. These companies are

Stryker Corporation (US)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

Renishaw PLC (UK)

TransEnterix Inc. (US)

Mazor Robotics (Israel)

Hansen Medical (US)

Merck Co. & Inc (US)

Medtech SA (France)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Verb Surgical Inc. (US)

Medrobotics Corporation (US)

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

Players taking part in the global surgical robots market can understand it better by studying it on the basis of an expert segmentation as that would provide substantial growth opportunities. This proper segmentation would lead players closer to various features and factors that can impact the outcome of the market in the coming years. The report segments the market by product type, application, control mechanism, and end user.

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Product Type

Instrument & Accessories

Robotic systems

Services

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Application

Gynaecologic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Head and Neck Surgery

Others

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Control Mechanism

Direct Telemanipulator

Computer Control

Global Surgical Robots Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Robots Market Regional Analysis

The Americas has the better chance of scoring well for the global market for surgical robots that would find its roots in the contribution made by North America. The regional market has markets like that of the US and Canada where the investment related to research & development, inclusion of technologies, strategic developments, and others are far superior than others. The process is even getting lauded by patients who have started relying on this advanced technology. Taking advantage of such a move several companies are now ready to take advantage of the scenario and integrate more innovations to ensure better surgical procedures. High integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) can inspire substantial change in the market.

Europe would enjoy the second spot where several factors like automation and better technical inclusion, hike in the demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, and others would create opportunities for the market for surgical robots to expand. The Asia Pacific region has better prospect in growing with a high CAGR in the coming years as the regional market would witness several changes in the infrastructure and its high patient population are set to transform the outcome of the market in the coming days.

