STD Testing Devices Market Driven by Growing Awareness about STDs- Global Analysis by Size, Trends, Revenue, Major Players and Forecast to 2025

STD Testing Devices Market

The global STD testing devices market is expected to exhibit a strong 9.3% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed analysis of the global STD testing devices market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global STD testing devices market are assessed in detail in the report.

Latest Free Sample PDF Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8582

The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global STD testing devices market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The various segments and sub-segments within the global STD testing devices market are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global STD testing devices market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global STD testing devices market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.

STDs, or sexually transmitted diseases, are diseases that are transmitted through sexual intercourse. A number of pathogenic diseases can be transmitted sexually, while chronic diseases are usually not sexually transmissible. The growing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is likely to be the major driver for the global STD testing devices market over the forecast period. Due to the sexual revolution sweeping the world, more young as well as old people are engaging in sexual activities inside and outside the bonds of marriage. This has resulted in a growing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. The increasing awareness about STDs has also been a major driver for the global STD testing devices market, as people are more likely to admit to having an STD, whereas in the past patients would have suffered in silence rather than revealing the presence of a shameful condition. This is likely to be a key driver for the global STD testing devices market, as this will increase the rates of diagnosis and successful treatment.

Increasing product development in the STD testing devices market is also likely to be a major feature of the global STD testing devices market over the forecast period. Major players in the global STD testing devices market are likely to focus on developing new and advanced cures for STDs in the coming years.

STD Testing Devices Market – Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global STD Testing Devices Market include Abbott, MedMira Inc., Qaigen Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Diasporin SpA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hologic Inc., GenePOC Inc., Meridian Bioscience, and OraSure Technologies.

In 2019, the U.S. FDA cleared two new tests to detect chlamydia and gonorrhea: Hologic’s Aptima Combo2 Assay and Cepheid’s Xpert CT/NG.

STD Testing Devices Market Segmentation:

The global STD testing devices market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

By type, the global STD testing devices market is segmented into laboratory devices and point of care devices. The laboratory devices segment holds the largest share in the global STD testing devices market due to the longstanding usage of laboratory devices for STD detection. STDs are not often a cause for emergency, leading to relatively slow adoption of point of care devices.

By end use, the global STD testing devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories and institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment holds the dominant share in the global STD testing devices market, while the research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the market over the forecast period.

STD Testing Devices Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest regional segment of the global STD testing devices market due to the widespread prevalence of sexually transmitted infections and high awareness among the population.

To view the full report, visit at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/std-testing-devices-market-8582

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com