Sepsis Diagnostics Market- Trends 2020, Global Size, Share, Industry Demand, Top Companies, Business Revenue, Growth Factor, Current Scenario and Regional Forecast To 2022

The sepsis diagnostics market is projected to touch USD 710 million at an 8% CAGR between 2013-2022, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Sepsis, simply put, is the reaction of the human body to the parasitic, viral, bacterial, or fungal infection that may further result in organ failure, organ dysfunction, or systemic inflammatory reaction. Resting on the severity, it is categorized into septic shock, severe sepsis, and sepsis. Sepsis is amid the leading cause of death, especially in hospitalized patients.

Numerous factors are adding to the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market. These factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include increasing product approvals for sepsis diagnosis, rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, favorable initiatives undertaken by the government to create sepsis awareness, increasing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sepsis worldwide, increasing healthcare expenditure and healthcare awareness, and increasing number of surgical procedures.

On the contrary, lack of awareness, shortage of skilled experts to diagnose sepsis, and lack of standard protocols are factors that may impede the global sepsis diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.

The Market Research Future report provides a complete segmental analysis of the global sepsis diagnostics market based on end user, product type, and technology.

Based on technology, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, and others. Of these, the biomarkers segment will command the largest share in the market during the forecast period for the various advantages that biomarkers offer, such as differentiate between fungal and viral infections, help to identify sepsis at an early stage, and help in the identification of gram-negative and gram-positive infection.

Based on products, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, kits, instruments, and others. Of these, the blood culture media segment will lead the market during the forecast period for its increasing use as the standard diagnosis and identification method of sepsis.

Based on end users, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic centers, pathology laboratories, hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals will have maximum share in the market during the forecast period for the constant demand for assays and testing tools in the hospital for early septic shock detection.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market during the forecast period. Numerous factors are adding to the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market in the region, such as booming medical tourism in the region, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of innovative products. The US is the chief contributor in this region as sepsis is a key cause of mortality here that is increasing the demand for diagnostic products.

The global sepsis diagnostics market in Europe will hold the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period for the increasing prevalence of sepsis, increasing rate of hospitalized patients in Canada as well as the US, and increasing geriatric population who are more prone to chronic infections.

The global sepsis diagnostics market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Numerous factors are adding to the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market in the region, such as an increase in clinical studies in the region focusing on different blood-borne infection diagnosis, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in surgical procedures.

The global sepsis diagnostics market in the Latin America and the MEA will have notable growth during the forecast period for the different opportunities offered to companies by the government to conduct R&D activities to make new products for better patient health and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Notable players profiled in the global sepsis diagnostics market report include Cube Dx GmbH (Austria), Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (Scotland), Immunexpress (US), Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Dickinson and Company (US), Becton, BioMérieux, Inc. (US), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (US), and EKF Diagnostics (UK). Key companies are undertaking various strategies for catering to the patient’s unmet needs, such as regional expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and new product development.

July 2019: Researchers at Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a device that can help in diagnosing sepsis in less than one drop of blood.

