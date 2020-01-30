Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market 2020- Global Trends, Industry Growth by Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Regional Forecast From up to 2025

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market Analysis

The global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market is projected to touch USD 3.28 million at a 10.5% CAGR between 2019-2025, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Seborrheic dermatitis, simply put, is a chronic type of eczema that appears on the body, especially where there are excess oil-producing glands such as the scalp, nose, and upper back. Its exact cause is not known, though hormones and genes play a role. Anyone can develop this skin disorder, including infants, but it is more common in infants below three months and adults aged between 30-60 years.

Stress, illness, hormonal change, dry and cold weather, harsh detergents, soaps, chemicals, and solvents, and medications such as lithium, interferon, and psoralen are some common triggers for this skin disorder. It mostly appears on the scalp but is not contagious. The symptoms may vary from greasy, yellow scales accompanied with reddened skin to dry flakes. Apart from the scalp, people may also develop it on other oily parts in the body such as the back, upper chest, and face.

Numerous factors are adding to the growth of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market. These factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include increasing prevalence of skin disorders, subpar hygienic conditions, increasing geriatric population worldwide, increase awareness about the skin disorder, rising R&D activities to develop new drugs to treat seborrheic dermatitis, clinical advancements, and increasing prevalence of dandruff.

On the contrary, strict rules for product approvals, generic competition, and high treatment cost are factors that may impede the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides a complete segmental analysis of the global Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market based on end user, treatment type, and route of administration.

By treatment type, the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into sulfur products, corticosteroid lotions, and antifungal products. Of these, corticosteroid lotions will have a major share in the market during the forecast period for the increasing incidence of seborrheic dermatitis amongst the pediatric population. Every year about 1.5 million people in America are diagnosed with different types of seborrheic dermatitis.

By route of administration, the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into topical and oral. Of these, the oral segment will command the largest share over the forecast period. More than 25 million adults every year are diagnosed with chronic seborrheic dermatitis, and maximum cases are treated using oral drugs. Meanwhile, the topical segment will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period owing to its rising use across the globe. In 2018, over 1.3 million people had been afflicted with this skin disorder in the US.

By end user, the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Of these, hospital pharmacies will dominate the market during the forecast period as for patients they are the primary locations receiving services and treatment.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period for the rising per capita healthcare expenditure, well-developed healthcare industry and rising incidence of seborrheic dermatitis. The US is the key contributor in the region.

The global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market in Europe will have favourable growth during the forecast period for the rising geriatric population in the region suffering from seborrheic dermatitis.

The global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market in the APAC region will grow at a quick pace during the forecast period for the increasing awareness about the skin disorder, rising patient pool of skin disorder, and clinical advancements.

The global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market in the Middle East and Africa will have a small share during the forecast period for limited healthcare infrastructure.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market report include West-Ward Pharmaceutical Corp. (US), Valent Pharmaceutical (UK), Bausch Health (Canada), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Allen and Hanburys (UK), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (UK), Merck (US), and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (US).

