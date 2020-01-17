Robotic Surgical Procedures Market 2025 Regional Overview | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Dominate the Global Industry

The global robotic surgical procedures market is anticipated to reach USD 13271.6 Mn by 2025 as per a report published by Fortune Business Insights. According to the report, titled “Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market covered a value of USD 3912.2 Mn in the year 2017. Furthermore, growing preference for minimally-invasive surgical procedures is expected to encourage the global market exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 16.6% by 2025. The report also mentioned that technological developments in surgical robots will propel growth of the market.

Leading Players operating in the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Accuray Incorporated

Smith & Nephew

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Verb Surgical Inc.

Avatera Medical GmbH

Gynaecology Emerges as Most Preferred Area in Robotic Surgical Procedures

The gynaecology segment is likely to gain significant momentum and lead the global market over the forecast years. Fortune Business Insights reports that this segment covered a share of 28.7% and is expected to account for the highest share in the market by 2025. The report observed that this segment is leading on account of an extensive use of robotic-assisted surgical procedures in the healthcare sector. Besides gynaecology, the orthopaedics segment is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast years. This is ascribable to the rising number of product innovations in orthopaedics area. Presently, the number of orthopaedic surgeries conducted via robotic surgical machines is very low. With the rising incidence of bone injuries, the number is expected to increase in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Upscale its Operations with Majority of the Revenue Generated from China and India

North America is anticipated to remain dominant till 2025 in the global robotic surgical procedure market. The market in this region was worth US$ 3070.7 Mn in the year 2017 and it is likely to grow with the increasing adoption of robotic surgical instruments and systems. The penetration of robotics is higher in the countries of North America than other regions. This is likely to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the increasing adoption of robotic surgical systems especially in China and India. The region’s growth is also attributable to increasing western partnerships so as to enhance healthcare facilities. In addition to this, governments are expected to collaborate with regional institutions to develop surgical robots.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Robotic Surgical Systems Market (2017) – For North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of World Overview of the Robotic Surgical Procedures Volume (2017 and 2025) – At Global Level Pricing Analysis – Major Robotic Surgical Systems Distributor Analysis – For Major Manufacturers of Robotic Surgical Systems Key Mergers & Acquisitions Key Technological Advancements in Robotic Surgical Systems Regulatory Scenario Reimbursement Scenario

Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Gynecology Urology General Surgery Orthopedics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



