Robotic Surgery Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Robotic Surgery Industry

Description

Medical robotics is an advanced discipline within the field of robotics which involves the development of robots that can perform various medical tasks. Many people think specifically of surgical robotics when they hear the words “medical robotics.” Medical robotics has the potential to relieve strain on many health care systems by automating tasks, freeing up health care workers.

Medical robotics has the potential to greatly reduce the size of operating room teams, thus eliminating the risk of contamination. Medical robots may someday be able to perform complex tasks like monitoring patients while they are under anesthesia, or keeping track of patients in critical care. Robotic surgery systems are categorized in three different classes: supervisory-controlled systems, telesurgical systems, and shared-control systems.

The key factors driving the growth of the robotic surgery market are growing ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising economic growth, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growth in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and hernia may rival dVP penetration. Some noteworthy trends of this industry include adoption of micro and nano robots in urology surgical procedures, focus on the development of low-cost robotic surgical systems, increase in R&D activities and expanding use of robot in general surgery. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by risks of robotic surgery and challenges of laparoscope control.

The report “Global Robotic Surgery Market” provides a comprehensive study of the global market for medical robotics, along with focus on application of da Vinci systems worldwide. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Stryker Corporation. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Medical Robotics – An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Medical Robotics

1.3 Application of Medical Robotics

1.4 Robotic Surgery

1.5 Workflow in Robotic Surgical Procedure

1.6 Major Applications

2. da Vinci Surgical System – An Overview

2.1 An Introduction

2.2 Components of da Vinci Surgical System

2.3 Types of da Vinci Models

3. Global Robotic Surgery Market Analysis

3.1 Global Robotic Market by Segment

3.2 Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market

3.3 Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market Forecast

4. da Vinci Surgical System

4.1 Global da Vinci Installed Base by Volume

4.2 Global da Vinci Installed Base Forecast by Volume

4.3 da Vinci Installed Base – The US vs. International

4.4 da Vinci Installed Base Forecast – The US vs. International

4.5 Global da Vinci Installed Base Share by Region

4.6 Global Number of da Vinci Procedures

4.7 Number of Procedures – US vs. International

4.8 Number of Procedures Forecast – US vs. International

5. The US da Vinci Procedures

5.1 The US Gynecology Procedures

5.2 The US Gynecology Procedures Forecast

5.3 The US General Surgery Procedures

5.4 The US General Surgery Procedures Forecast

5.5 The US Urology Procedures

5.6 The US Urology Procedures Forecast

5.7 The US da Vinci Hernia Procedures

5.8 Robotic Penetration of US Hernia Repair Market – Ventral & Inguinal

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Ageing Population

6.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Rising Economic Growth

6.1.4 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

6.4.5 Growth in Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

6.4.6 Hernia may rival dVP Penetration

6.2 Market Trends

6.2.1 Adoption of Micro and Nano Robots in Urology Surgical Procedures

6.2.2 Focus on the Development of Low-Cost Robotic Surgical Systems

6.2.3 Increase in R&D activities

6.2.4 Expanding Use of Robot in General Surgery

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Risks of Robotic Surgery

6.3.2 Challenges of Laparoscope Control

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Single-port systems and Multi-port systems

7.2 Emerging Robotic Surgery Systems

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Accuray, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 Stryker Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Classification of Medical Robotics

Application of Medical Robotics

Information Flow in Robotic Surgery

Applications of Robotic Surgery

Comparison among Various da Vinci Platforms

Global Robotic Market by Segment (2005-2025)

Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market (2010-2016)

Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market Forecast (2017-2021)

Global da Vinci Installed Base by Volume (2008-2016)

Global da Vinci Installed Base Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

da Vinci Installed Base – The US vs. International (2008-2016)

da Vinci Installed Base Forecast – The US vs. International (2017-2021)

Global da Vinci Installed Base Share by Region (2016)

Global Number of da Vinci Procedures (2011-2016)

Number of Procedures – US vs. International (2011-2016)

Number of Procedures Forecast – US vs. International (2017-2021)

Robotic Penetration of US Hernia Repair Market – Ventral & Inguinal (2013-2018)

Global Ageing Population (2007-2016)

Global Healthcare Expenditure (2007-2016)

Global GDP Growth (2007-2016)

Intuitive Surgical’s Revenues by Business Segment (2016)

Intuitive Surgical’s Revenues by Region (2016)

Intuitive Surgical’s Revenues and Net Income (2012-2016)

Accuray’s Revenues by Business Segment (2016)

Accuray’s Revenues by Region (2016)

Accuray’s Revenues (2012-2016)

Stryker Corporation Revenue by Segments (2016)

Stryker Corporation Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)

Continued…

