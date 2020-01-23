Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Competitive Landscape 2020, Global Analysis by Size, Growth Rate, Key Trends, drug type, diagnosis, Treatment and Regional Forecast

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview:

As per Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report, the global rheumatoid arthritis market has the potential to gain a robust growth during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Rheumatoid arthritis can be defined as an autoimmune disorder that affects mainly joints. Joints get swollen, warm, and the disease increases suffering by making the event painful. It can get affected from both sides and prevent the normal functioning of joints. However, recent advancements in the segment have shown high probability for the market to attain strong growth in the coming years.

Among major factors, geriatric population is expected to trigger high intake of various rheumatoid arthritis treatments like therapies and medications. Their age make bones brittle and it can be affected more by increasing cases of smoking and rising consumption of alcohol & soda. Various research teams are also benefiting from strong inclusion of biologics & biosimilars drugs, which can improve the market scenario. Further thrust is getting provided by various the growing demand for personalized drugs. However, researches haven’t stopped as permanent cure is still a matter of speculation. Various companies are spending substantial amounts to ensure easy percolation of the market.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report makes some solid statements about the global rheumatoid arthritis market, which was backed by an intense study of various segments that includes drug type, diagnosis, and treatment.

By drug type, the rheumatoid market includes non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug type (NSAID), steroids, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug type (DMARDs), and biologic agents.

By treatment, the rheumatoid market comprises joint fusion, synovectomy, tendon repair, and total joint replacement.

By diagnosis, the rheumatoid arthritis market encompasses ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate) test, CCP, C – reactive protein (CRP) test, and synovial fluid analysis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Regional Analysis:

Region-specific segmentation of the global rheumatoid arthritis market includes Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). This analysis has its entire focus on various dynamics and demographic challenges that can hinder the global market.

North America leads the market as its superior infrastructure, high investment capacity, better reimbursement policies, and other factors are strongly bolstering the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are expected to play significant roles in the development of the regional market. People are also quite aware of various stages of this disease, which help them in getting better medical attention. Both private and government organizations are showing interest in taking the market forward. Europe’s growth largely depends on similar features that also include high investment for the research & development sector. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), are expected to better the market revenue amount.

The APAC is expected to touch the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Australia has the potential to make substantial contribution.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Competitive Landscape:

Several companies are playing crucial roles in the rheumatoid arthritis market to take the market to the next level and ensure solid growth for themselves in the process. MRFR enlisted these companies to profile them and their growth chart to understand how the market is expected to flow in the coming years. These companies use strategies like merger, acquisition, marketing, branding, innovation, and other methods to stay abreast in the competitive market. Several companies like Pfizer Inc (U.S), AstraZeneca (U.K), Eli Lilly and company (U.S), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S), Sanofi (France), and others are expected to make notable contributions.

In August 2019, FDA approved a new type of treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. This type approves AbbVie’s upadacitinib (Rinvoq) 15 mg, as a once-daily oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. The treatment can be applied on adults who are not responding much to methotrexate (MTX-IR).

