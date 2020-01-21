Recombinant Vaccines Market 2026 – Share, Growth, Size, Global Top Key Players, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis and Regional Forecasts Research

The global recombinant vaccines market size is projected to reach USD 21.00 billion by the end of 2026. The advancements in molecular genomics have opened up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Recombinant Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Subunit and Live Attenuated), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Human Papillomavirus, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, Meningococcal B, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 8.97 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of regulatory approvals, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026

Leading Players operating in the Recombinant Vaccines Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc

Pfizer Inc

Dynavax Technologies

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Novartis AG

Other Prominent Players

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory clearances have made the highest impact on the market in recent years. In December 2019, Merck received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new vaccine. The ERVEBO was the first ever Ebola vaccine. The approval for ERVEBO will encourage several manufacturers. In October 2017, the USFDA approved GlaxoSmithKline’s new vaccine SHINGRIX which is used for the treatment of herpes zoster. The report highlights the importance of these vaccines on the global market. The report includes a few of the other drug approvals of recent years and gauges their impact on the market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Technological Advancements in the Recombinant Vaccines Market Prevalence of Key Diseases- For Key Countries, 2018 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Subunit Live Attenuated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Human Papillomavirus Hepatitis B Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Meningococcal B Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Recombinant Vaccines Market Segmentation:

By Type

Subunit

Live Attenuated

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

By Disease Indication

Human Papillomavirus

Hepatitis B

Rotavirus

Herpes Zoster

Meningococcal B

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Antithrombin Market to reach US$ 725.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1%. | Fortune Business Insights

