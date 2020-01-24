WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Radiology Information System Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review To 2023”.

Radiology Information System Market 2020

Description: –

A radiology information system (RIS) is a core system used to manage medical images and associated data. The radiology information system has the ability to handle a massive amount of data in the form of images, demographics, clinical information, patient history, billing, and scheduling in one system thereby allowing efficient workflow management and rapid communication among healthcare professionals. The increasing spending on the healthcare IT sector, increasing applications of RIS, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing elderly population are expected to drive market growth. According to the United States Census Bureau, around 49.2 million adults aged 65 and above were present in the US as of 2016. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute in 2016 reported that an estimated 595,690 people died from cancer and 1,685,210 new cases of the disease were diagnosed in the US. However, the lack of skilled radiology professionals, security concerns, and the high cost of software may hamper the growth of the market.

The global radiology information system market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1,111.1 million by 2023 from USD 640.0 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 40.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 34.5% and 17.5%, respectively. The increasing applications of radiology information systems are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3687517-radiology-information-system-market-type-integrated-radiology-information

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Major Key Players Included are:-

Carestream Health, Epic Systems, eRAD, Cerner Corporation, Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Image Information Systems, Ambra Health, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Perfect Imaging LLC, IBM Watson Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Medinformatix, Inc, and NextGen Healthcare .

The global market report is related to Radiology Information System industry and its various aspects. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the position of the industry in the global economy. The growth and opportunities related to the industry are provided in the report. It provides data related to the market figures of the industry Radiology Information System in terms of the sales ad revenue generated. The data has been collected after extensive research using the various methods of data collection. The use of reliable data collection methods ensures that the data is accurate and can therefore be used for analysis of the industry.

Market Trends and Dynamics

The Radiology Information System industry has been exhibiting a trend of incremental growth and the reasons for the same are analysed in the report. The various factors that are driving the growth of the industry are also discussed in detail in the report. The report also analyses the margins and profits on which the industry is operating and predicts the industry to generate more revenue. The report analyses the policies and regulations that are enforced upon by government on the industry. The risk factors of the industry Radiology Information System are also provided in the report.

Segmental Analysis

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry Radiology Information System by segmenting into the various types, applications, end-users and the key players. The industry provides products that find application in various industries and also used by customers. The report provides data related to products that are popular among these users and why the industry needs to focus on maintaining a supply of these products. The industry has specific key players operating in different regions and contributing to the development and growth of the industry. The contribution made by each of the key players has been studied in the report. The continuous research and development being made by the key players and the partnerships and mergers of the key players are also discussed in the report. The report also provides a region-wise analysis of the growth and revenue of the industry Radiology Information System. The report provides statistics related to the revenue generated in each region in addition to providing the key quantitative statistics like the demand and supply, export and import and also production capacity of each region. This quantitative data can be used by those interested in studying the industry in detail to perform an analysis of the industry and its future growth.

Research Methodology

The report has been created by making use of reliable collection and analysis tools and techniques. The major principles of SWOT, PESTEL and several other metrics have been made use to make the report reliable and usable.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3687517-radiology-information-system-market-type-integrated-radiology-information

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

4 Research Methodology

5 Market Dynamics

6 Market Factor Analysis

7 Global Radiology Information System, by Type

Continued….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.