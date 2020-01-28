Pulse Oximeters Market – 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Outlook, Supply, Segments, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

The Global Pulse Oximeters Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to increasing usage clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pulse Oximeters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 2,657.6 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,587.3 Mn in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.

The research report gives an entire study of the Pulse Oximeters Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the market is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.

Masimo and Mindray Announce Partnership to Extend Sales Outside the US

In May 2019, Masimo and Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics announced that they have reached an agreement to extend the distribution of Masimo’s devices. Through this agreement, Mindray will offer sales and distribution options in countries other than the United States. The increasing demand for Masimo’s wrist-worn pulse oximeters has triggered this agreement, which in turn is likely to favor growth of the global market in the forthcoming years. The report profiles several companies operating in the market and studies their growth strategies with regards to product launches and strategic collaborations. This is intended at evaluating the impact of these strategies on the overall market.

Leading Players operating in the Pulse Oximeters Market are:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Benelux

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Masimo

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

Vyaire Medical

Opto Circuits India Ltd.

Medtronic

Nonin Medical, Inc

iHealth’s Wristworn Pulse Oximeter to Witness Massive Demand

iHealth’s wrist-worn pulse oximeter’s wide end user coverage can be attributed to its clinical efficacy and most importantly, its ease of use. The device is available on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and the ease of availability for iHealth’s latest device is a leading factor that has contributed to the growth of the global market.

The device can continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation levels along with the pulse rate, both within a short span of time. The device is integrated with a LED display that shows the oxygen saturation readings. The device operated through the emission of infrared light onto the blood vessels of the fingertip. The device has won over many users and the increasing demand has led to the distribution on online retail chains as well as offline stores. iHealth’s latest device is likely to boost the global pulse oximeter market in the forthcoming years.

Pulse Oximeters Market Segmentation::

By Product Type

Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Tabletop Oximeters

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

