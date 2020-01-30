Probiotics Market Size to Reach USD 74.69 Billion by 2025, Rise in Health-consciousness Among Consumers to Promote Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global probiotics market size is prognosticated to reach USD 74.69 billion by 2025. The market was valued at USD 11.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Fortune Business Insights™ in their report titled, “Probiotics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018 – 2025,” presents a 360-degree overview on the market and its major growth trajectories.

Change in Lifestyle and Rising Incidences of Indigestion Problems to Propel Growth

The increasing incidences of reported digestive disorders is a major factor in promoting probiotics market growth. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits have resulted in a large number of people suffering from digestion problems. Thus, consumers have adopted probiotics for improving and maintaining their general health and well-being. Besides this, other health benefits related to fortified probiotic products will help the market gain momentum in the forecast period.

Other factors anticipated to accelerate the probiotics market revenue includes the surge in health consciousness among customers, the rise in awareness about the benefits of probiotics, and the rise in popularity of probiotic supplements. Besides this, various international bodies are investing huge sums in research and development of probiotic products. This, coupled with the advancement in technology in the probiotic products, is expected to help to increase the probiotics market share in the coming years.

On the flip side, the complexities associated with the integration of probiotics in functional food products may restrict the probiotics market growth. Additionally, the high costs associated with research and development of new probiotic strains may also cause hindrance to the market, hampering the overall probiotics market size in the long run.

The report covers major aspects such as:

In-depth analysis of the probiotics market covering aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Detailed market segmentation based on factors such as microbial genus, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Number of probiotics market manufacturers and key strategies such as investments in research and development, company collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategies adopted for better revenue generation in the future.

Other probiotics market trends and interesting insights.

Nevertheless, the fact that probiotics can replace pharmaceutical agents in the coming years is anticipated to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the overall market. Besides this, the ban imposed on the use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters or AGPS in the feed may also stand as an opportunity for the probiotics sector to flourish in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Owing to High Demand for Probiotic Drinks

Geographically, the probiotic market is segmented into five major regions, namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge dominant since Japan and China have occupied about more than half of the regional sales. There is high demand for probiotic drinks in nations such as India, Central and South-east Asia, and this is projected to continue doing so in the coming years as well. On the other side, the increasing awareness about special nutrients offered by probiotics is further expected to help this region continue its dominance in the forecast duration as well.

Expansion of Geographies – Major Focus of Market Players

As per Fortune Business Insights™ report, the global probiotics market is highly fragmented in nature on account of the presence of worldwide-established players such as DuPont USA, Nestle S..A., Lallemand Inc., Yakult Honsha, Danone S.A. and others. The players mentioned above are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels and expand their geographical reach to attract high probiotics market revenue.

Some of the key industry developments recorded in the probiotic market analysis report include:

March 2019 – A significant investment was announced by Lallemand Inc., in their processing facilities. This company is focusing on doubling its microencapsulated yeast production.

April 2019 – A probiotics-based ingredient, namely SymReboot L19, was launched by Symrise in April this year. The metabolites present in the mildly heat-treated microorganisms present in the probiotic-based ingredient is popular for activating the natural defense mechanisms of the skin.

