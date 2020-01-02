Premature Ejaculation: Is There a Solution with Minimal Side Effects?

When it comes to performance in the bedroom, men generally fall into one of three categories.

Men who are happy with their performance, men who have trouble getting to the stage of even giving a performance, and men who find that the performance itself is over far too quickly. For those who suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED), there is a rather popular little blue pill that has made enough waves in popular culture that those need help in this area, can get it.

When it comes to the other end of the spectrum, men who live with premature ejaculation (or PE), have had to suffer in relative silence. That is, until recently.

Over the last few years, there has been a whole range of products sweeping the market, proclaiming to address the issue of premature ejaculation, some garnering better results than others.

There have been pills by various purveyors of PE solutions, and most of them have side effects.

This is why a topical solution like Promescent, which has been proven to work on numerous studies, such as (1), (2), (3) should be explored.

So, what is Promescent and how does it work? Read on.

Effective, targeted, desensitizing spray

While you may think that many of the sprays out there are all pretty similar in the way that they work, Promescent climax control spray does actually work slightly differently. After being sprayed directly onto the head on the penis, Promescent’s TargetZone™ technology means that the eutectic formula within the solution is absorbed into the dermis and epidermis layers of the skin at a higher rate. This, in turn, means that the solution has less chance of being transferred to your partner (usually 10 minutes is more than enough time for absorption to occur). The active ingredient within the spray (called lidocaine) is then suspended and retained next to the nerve endings, which means that it only numbs the area you intend it to, and won’t seep into the bloodstream and transfer further down the penis. This allows you to numb the sensitive end of the penis, but still enjoy having feeling further down on the shaft (unlike other sprays that numb the entire area).

While there are pills that can help premature ejaculation, there are some very good reasons as to why a topical spray is a far more enticing choice. Firstly, many of the pills on the market come with some undesirable side-effects. Headaches and nausea being two particularly annoying ones. It is also worth noting that when ingesting a remedy for PE, you have to consider how long it is going to be until you need to ‘spring into action’, which can be difficult to gauge in some circumstances. Some will also require you to take them after a meal, which again, adds to the complexity of the remedy. With a spray, and especially one that works as quickly as Promescent, you only need ten to fifteen minutes of notice, and you are good to go.

Backed by medical trials, and medical experts

Along with a whole host of hugely positive reviews on the Amazon listing, Promescent has also wowed the experts too. Having been thoroughly tested in medical trials, Promescent, according to doctors such as Dr Mohit Khera M.D, is something he is willing to offer “as first-line therapy to all of my patients with premature ejaculation”. Dr Anythony Balchunas (MS, PA-C, FAAPA) is a specialist in sexual medicine, and also happily recommends Promescent, commenting “No mess, and ease of dose adjustment, who could ask for a better solution to the common yet vexing clinical problem of PE”.

Dr Balchunas’s comment, in particular, should give anyone who suffers from PE some comfort. Not only does he back this particular form of treatment, but he alludes to the fact that this problem is far more common than most men realize. One in three men are suspected to suffer from PE in their lifetimes, but the number could be higher than that when you consider the embarrassment factor that stops men going to see a doctor, or even talking about it at all. Hence why a product like Promescent could become a hugely important remedy in the fight to give men (and their partners) the sex lives they have always wanted.