Prefilled Syringes Market 2020 | Global Growth Factor, Size, Regional Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

The global prefilled syringes market size is projected to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of cancer and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is expected to be the primary factor fueling the prefilled syringe market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 million deaths are caused by cancer worldwide every year. In total, NCDs cause close to 41 million deaths, or 71% of the global deaths, annually, states the WHO. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in the US alone, 1,735,530 new cancer cases were reported in 2018; by 2030, this figure is anticipated to reach 23.6 million. Such widespread prevalence of cancer and other NCDs has generated the need for alternative solutions such as biological drugs. The administration of these drugs requires modern devices such as prefilled syringes, which is foreseen to augment the prefilled syringes market potential in the forthcoming years.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Rising Instances of Opportunistic Infections and Injuries at Hospitals to Boost the Market

Infections and injuries caused by needle sticks can be hazardous as they can cause serious damage to the body. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), USA, a needle stick injury is one that is caused by sharp and pointed objects such as blood collection and hypodermic needles. Increasing workload of healthcare professionals at medical facilities such as hospitals has upped the threat of opportunistic injuries for these people, thereby expanding the prefilled syringes market size. For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbered the injuries caused by sharp objects in US hospitals at 600,000. Thus, as patient care gets more complex and demanding, safety concerns regarding needle stick injuries are expected to gain prominence and lead the prefilled syringes market trends in the upcoming years.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

BD

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies BV

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

SCHOTT AG

Terumo Corporation

Nipro PharmaPackaging International

Other Prominent Players

Europe to Lead the Pack; Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Remarkable Pace

Among regions, Europe is slated to dominate the prefilled syringes market share during the forecast period, with the region’s market size having stood at USD 1.76 billion in 2018. Factors propelling the market in Europe include growing uptake of self-injectable drug devices and increasing preference for biological drugs for treating chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to showcase high-paced growth on account of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a speedily growing patient population. North America is projected to hold the second-largest section of the prefilled syringe market share owing to a strong presence of major market players and rising incidence of cancer.

