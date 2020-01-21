Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market | 2020 Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and 2026 Global Forecast

The global preeclampsia diagnosis market size is projected to reach USD 2,165.0 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 969.5 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Preeclampsia Diagnosis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the market is expected to gain impetus from the rising economic burden of preeclampsia as well as the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle.

Leading Players operating in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bayer AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sera Prognostics

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

Diabetomics, Inc.

Other key market players

Increasing Incidence of Preeclampsia Worldwide to Drive Growth

The rising incidence of preeclampsia around the world is one of the most crucial factors that is likely to propel the toxemia diagnosis market growth in the coming years. The condition is affecting both neonates and mothers in the developed and developing countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the prevalence of preeclampsia is seven times higher in the emerging economies as compared to the developed economies. BMC also published a report in its journal. As per the report, the incidence of preeclampsia ranges from 1.8% to 16.7% in the developing countries. It affects approximately 10% of pregnant women in the African continent. Hence, it is extremely higher than the average incidence of around 2% globally.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519

Diagnostic Centers Segment to Exhibit High Growth Backed by Availability of Novel Instruments

In terms of end-user, the market is grouped into specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others. Amongst them, the diagnostic centers segment had generated a considerable preeclampsia diagnosis market share previously. This growth is attributable to the presence of novel diagnostic instruments in these centers that are capable of detecting preeclampsia at an early stage. The hospitals segment is anticipated to remain in the second position in terms of market share owing to the rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries as well as the rising number of hospitals. Lastly, the specialty clinics segment is set to experience an astonishing growth stoked by the increasing rate of patient visits.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Preeclampsia by Key Regions Pricing Analysis by Key Players in Major Regions Technological Advancements in Preeclampsia Diagnostics New Test Type Launch by Key Players Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Blood Tests Urine Analysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



