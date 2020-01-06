Post-Operative Pain Management Market scenario 2020 – Competitive Analysis, Segmentations, Top Companies, Size, Share, Regional Demand, Key Trends, Value, Industry Insight and Forecast to 2023

Post-operative Pain Management Market Overview:

Pain is an adverse postoperative outcome that requires effective pain management in the form of medications. The post-operative pain management is gaining traction in the global market owing to the increasing surgical treatments across the globe. As per the Report that has been published by Market research Future (MRFR), the global post-operative pain management market is anticipated to expand steadily at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatments and development of new drugs for faster pain relief are some of the major factors that are driving the global post-operative pain management market.

The necessity of providing effective pain management while ensuring minimum side effects is leading to increased research for development of high-quality post-operative pain management solutions, resulting in the expansion of the global post-operative pain management market.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases like cancer, renal diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others and rise in number of geriatric populations are fueling the growth of the global post-operative pain management market. The increasing research and development expenditure in order to introduce highly-effective medications are impacting positively on the growth of the global post-operative pain management market.

However, complications associated with the overdose of pain management drugs and poor primary health care services in the underdeveloped regions are likely to act as restraints on the growth of the global post-operative pain management market during the forecast period.



Post-operative Pain Management Market Segmentation:

The global post-operative pain management market has been segmented on the basis of pain type, product, application and target area. Based on pain type, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into acute pain, moderate pain and severe pain. Based on product, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiepileptic drugs, COX-2 inhibitors, opioids and other analgesics.

Based on application, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into cancer pain, arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraine and others. Based on target area, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into back, legs, hand and arms and others.



Post-operative Pain Management Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global post-operative pain management market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Americas is dominating the global post-operative pain management market owing to the large patient pool undergoing surgical procedures and availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. The Europe region accounts for second largest share in the global post-operative pain management market owing to the increasing research and development activities for introduction of new drugs with fewer side-effects.

The Asia Pacific region is projecting fastest growth in the global post-operative pain management market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical treatment and rapid rise in geriatric population in this region. The post-operative pain management market in the Middle East and Africa region is projecting steady growth due to lack of awareness and poor primary health care services in the underdeveloped areas of this region.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, an expert panel of health care providers and patients from John Hopkins University, a private American university, have announced the creation of nation’s first set of operation specific prescribing guidelines for 20 common surgical procedures. These guidelines are based on the premise that the postoperative opioid prescribing limit should be based on the type of procedure performed rather than a blanket approach.

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled in the global post-operative pain management market report by MRFR are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly (the U.S.), Pfizer (the U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (the U.S.), Purdue Pharma (the U.S.), Endo Pharmaceuticals Plc. (the U.S.), Forest Laboratories Inc. (the U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (the U.K.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Baxter International Inc. (the U.S.) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Canada).

