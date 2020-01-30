Pharmaceutical Isolator Market 2020 Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Synopsis:

Pharmaceutical isolators help in avoiding any contamination during the production of drugs. It ensures the safety of the operators as well as maintains the standard of the drugs. Thus, with the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for these isolators is expected to rise in the nearby future. Market Research Future (MRFR) has unfolded in its latest analysis that the global pharmaceutical isolator market is set to reach USD 32,944.3 Mn mark by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.86% across the review period 218 to 2023.

The rising demand for personalized medication wing to the increasing awareness about drug dosages is likely to influence the opportunities in the market over the next few years. In addition, the rising burden of chronic diseases is expected to boost sales in the pharmaceutical isolator market over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

The segments of the Pharmaceutical Isolator Market, based on type, are closed isolator and open isolator. The open isolator segment presently holds more than 60% of the market share. It is also estimated to earn incomes worth USD 20.566.3 Mn by 2023, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.56% across the forecast period. Also, the closed isolator segment is expected to mark a CAGR of 6.75% over the review period.

On the basis of pressure, the pharmaceutical isolator market has been segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure. The positive pressure segment is currently leading the market growth and is likely to surpass a valuation of USD 18,000 Mn by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.42%. Negative pressure segment, on the other hand, is poised to reach USD 14,205.6 Mn by the end of the evaluation period reflecting 7.15% CAGR.

Based on application, the segmental analysis of the pharmaceutical isolator market covers – aseptic filling, sampling/weighing/distribution, fluid dispensing, product containment, and others. Among these, the aseptic filling segment is anticipated to hold its pole position across the projection period and strike a CAGR of 8.37%. It is estimated to value at USD 9,449.6 Mn at the end of the assessment period.

On the basis of end-user, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research & academic laboratories, hospitals, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment, which is leading market expansion currently, is projected to exceed USD 15,000 n mark in terms of value by 2023. The segment is poised to register a CAGR of 8.73% through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical assessment of the pharmaceutical isolator market spans across four major regions – Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Americas is currently placed at the forefront position and is poised to retain it over the next few years. Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.73% over the assessment period. It is expected to earn revenues worth over USD 8,000 Mn by the end of the projection period.

Competitive Dashboard:

COMECER S.P.A. (Italy), IsoTech Design (Canada), Gelman Singapore Pte Ltd. (Singapore), LAF Technologies Pty Ltd. (Australia), Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A (Italy), Hosokawa Micron Ltd. (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), MBRAUN (Germany), Schematic Engineering Industries (India), NuAire Inc. (U.S.), Azbil Telstar (Spain), Getinge AB (Sweden), Skan AG (Switzerland), and VanRx Pharmasystems Inc. (Canada) are some of the major participants of the global pharmaceutical isolator market. These players are expected to contribute substantially to the expansion of the market over the next couple of years. Strategies adopted by the market players such as mergers & acquisitions, research & development, collaborations, technological innovations, product development, partnerships, etc. are likely to propel the expansion of the pharmaceutical isolator market in the forthcoming years.

