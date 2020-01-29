Pet Insurance Market 2020 Size, Share | Global Industry Trends, Future Growth and 2026 Forecast

The global pet insurance market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Pet Insurance Market.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations to Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights a few of the leading market drivers and analyzes their impact on the market. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations have had a positive impact on market growth. In October 2019, Petplan, a leading pet insurance provider, announced that it has been acquired by Warnbug Pincus. Warnbug is a leading private equity firm that mainly focuses on growth-oriented investing. With this acquisition, the company will look to outperform its counterparts and in doing so, establish a strong presence in the market. The report highlights a few of the other company mergers that have graced the market in recent years and gauges their impact on the market.

Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

