Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market To Surpass US$ 45,951.2 Million By 2027, Finds Coherent Market Insights

Helicobacter pylori infection is a major cause of peptic ulcer disease (PUD). Imbalance in digestive fluids in the stomach and duodenum may also result in ulcer formation. Some symptoms of PUD include, bloating, heartburn, vomiting, and nausea. In severe cases, PUD may also lead to weight loss, vomiting blood, and severe pain in the mid or upper abdomen.

The global peptic ulcer drugs market is estimated to account for US$ 45,951.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Drivers

Increasing preference for peptic ulcer drugs over surgical methods for the treatment of PUD is expected to propel growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. This is attributed to complex issues involved in surgical management and post-surgical complications of peptic ulcer.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Opportunities

Developing healthcare sector in emerging sectors is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the healthcare market in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022, owing to increasing health awareness, increasing disposable income and access to health insurance.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Restraints

Increasing antibiotic resistance among helicobacter pylori strains is expected to hamper growth of the market to some extent. However, increasing R&D of novel therapeutics for new strains is expected to aid in growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) segment in the global peptic ulcer drugs market was valued at US$ 18,185.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 23,492.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to incidence and prevalence of gastro esophageal reflux disease in developing economies.

The Hospital pharmacies segment held dominant position in the global peptic ulcer drugs market in 2018, accounting for 48.1% share in terms of volume, followed by retail pharmacies and drug stores, respectively. Increasing preference for peptic ulcer drugs over surgical methods is anticipated to assist the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Prolonged use of aspirin in patients with cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases may lead to high risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. Such scenario has led to co-prescription of proton pump inhibitors alongside aspirin.

Moreover, the market in North America is witnessing increasing use of H2 antagonists, owing to their pharmacodynamics characteristics. H2 blockers are effective in management of PUD due to quick onset of action and long lasting anti-secretory activity.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global peptic ulcer drugs market include, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc., RedHill Biopharma, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Novitium Pharma LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eisai Co. Ltd., Yuhan Corporation, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Key Developments

In November 2019, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. submitted Curian and the Curian HpSA assay to the U.S. FDA for review. The platform and assay are designed to specifically detect Helicobacter pylori antigens in human stool using fluorescent lateral flow technology.

In April 2019, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. announced the early completion of patient recruitment for Phase II clinical trial of its patented innovative digestive system drug, Anaprazole Sodium, in China.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, By Product Type: Proton Pump Inhibitors Potassium-Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) Antacids H2- Antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, By Disease Indication: Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa

Company Profiles Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Pfizer Inc. AstraZeneca plc. RedHill Biopharma Cadila Healthcare Ltd. Novitium Pharma LLC. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Eisai Co. Ltd. Yuhan Corporation GlaxoSmithKline plc.



