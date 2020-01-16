PENTAX Releases IMAGINA LED Powered Endoscopy System

PENTAX is releasing its IMAGINA Endoscopy System in the U.S., having just received FDA clearance for the GI imaging platform.

The endoscope sports two powerful and long lasting LEDs at the tip that do not require regular replacement, unlike traditional bulbs that can be costly to regularly swap for new ones. Given enough procedures, a clinic can end up saving significant amounts by using the IMAGINA over a system containing conventional bulbs. The system also features a HD+ CMOS light sensor and a touchscreen display on the control unit with 1080p resolution.

A combination of high end illumination with high resolution imaging allows for viewing of tissue texture, blood vessels, and targets of interest. “What I really like about the IMAGINA is that it’s not just a small improvement to what we already have,” said Dr. Stepan Suchanek, Centre for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Prague, Czech Republic, in a PENTAX press release. “It’s a completely new concept in endoscopy, featuring new technology that delivers superior visualization with an attractive cost model. Overall, it helps us provide efficient and effective treatment while reducing financial burdens to the health system.”

“We feel that today’s ASC market is underserved,” said David Woods, President and CEO of PENTAX Medical, Americas. “These practices are often limited to used or previous-generation equipment to stay within budget. The launch of the IMAGINA allows us to best serve the needs of the core GI market and our system provides maximum cost predictability without compromising on the standard of care delivered to patients. IMAGINA eliminates the costliest components of a premium GI endoscopy system and still adheres to the highest imaging standards in the industry: a true testament to our commitment to better patient outcomes, improved patient experience and a lower overall cost of care.”

