Patient Monitoring Devices Market Demand 2020- Size, Share, Key Trends, Wireless Technology, Comprehensive Analysis, Healthcare Infrastructure, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Patient Monitoring Devices Market outlook 2020 is latest report on Patient monitoring devices market information, by Product type (Central monitoring stations, Portable bedside monitors, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Fetal and neonatal monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Weight management monitors, Temperature monitoring devices), by end user (Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory care centers, Home care) .

Patient Monitoring Devices Market scenario:

Patient monitoring devices are employed for continuous or non-continuous monitoring of medical parameters, disease condition and vital signs to gauge the condition of the patient. The patient monitoring devices afford early detections and tracking of health of the patient and are thus invaluable as a tracking and recording measures. The global patient monitoring devices market is anticipated to generate a CAGR growth of 8.9 % during the review period ending 2022.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Growing demand generated due to increased number of diseases, population especially the elderly, growing hospitalizations and others are prime drivers of the market. The other factors indirectly propelling the market growth are rising incomes, growing demand for continuous monitoring, growing screening as under the affordable healthcare act and others.

Technological drivers of the market include the growing sensitivity, selectivity and automation of the devices. Connected healthcare and internet of things technology (IOT) have immense future market potential. The advancements in analytics is another reason for market optimists to rejoice.

The development of 3D technology is expected to drive a considerable market CAGR due to features such as real time detection and 3D image generation. “Gone are the days of limited functionality”, says Mr. Suhail Noolkar, researcher at Market Research Future. Today’s patient monitoring devices are feature packed to brim. The need is to generate values so that the end customer sheds his pocket leading to faster adoption and growth, he adds with a smile on his face.

Restraints

The growing fragmentation of the market especially in the low tech segment is the critical constraint on the market. The large operational and inventory costs of the industry is another factor leading to high costs structure. The high installation and maintenance costs of the high tech products coupled with the scarcity of trained manpower are hampering the market.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segments:

To enable the reader to gauge an accurate assessment of the differential market equity the report has been dissected into product type, end user and regions.

Product type – weight management monitors,central monitoring stations, fetal and neonatal monitors, electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, hemodynamic monitoring devices, portable bedside monitors, respiratory monitors, temperature monitoring devices, and others.

End user – Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory care centers, Home care and others.

Regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to be the largest Patient Monitoring Devices Market led by the U.S. owing to its larger healthcare infrastructure, greater screening and large income. North America is followed by Europe which is led by Germany owing to its extensive medical devices industry. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to generate fastest growth owing to lesser sink costs associated while upgrading the systems. China, Japan and India are expected to be the dominating markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa market is estimated to be skewed heavily in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE and others. The Africa region has poor capacity and capability of manufacturing patient monitoring devices especially the high tech ones. China is expected to benefit from the poor capacity and capability of African market where price carries the highest advantage in terms of market penetration.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Dominant Players:

Some of the dominant players in the global patient monitoring devices market are GE Healthcare, Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Roche Diagnostics, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International, Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray and others.

