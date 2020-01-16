Patient Engagement Solutions Market will grow at 18.90% CAGR, to be valued at USD 42,600 Million by 2025 | Global Industry Analysis by Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand

Patient Engagement Solution Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Patient Engagement Solution Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.90% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 42,600 million in 2018.

Healthcare providers use patient engagement solutions for better access to data for effective self-care. Patient involvement, however, does not only involve technology such as portal as well as automated messaging. The method also plays an essential role in ensuring patient satisfaction. Several hardware, software, and services are used to get patient health information.

The growth of global patient engagement solution market a vital by numerous factors such as an augmented application of patient engagement solutions in the healthcare sector, an increasing number of patients suffering from chronic disorders and growing number of insurance holders. However, the cost associated with the implementation of patient engagement solutions and rising cases of data theft in the healthcare effective likely to hamper the growth of the global patient engagement solution market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global patient engagement solution market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Patient Engagement Solution Market Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising number of patients seeking healthcare insurance, and the exponential rise in healthcare expenditure. The patient engagement solutions industry in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada.

The European Patient Engagement Software Solutions Market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The patient engagement software solutions market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The presence of a large patient pool, rising geriatric population, the market in Asia-Pacific, is expected to be the fastest-growing. The patient engagement software solutions market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Patient Engagement Solution Market Segmentation

The global patient engagement software solutions market has been segmented based on component, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, and end user

The market, based on component, has been divided into hardware, software, and service. The software segment has been further classified as standalone software and integrated software. Patient engagement software is likely to hold the maximum market share in the global patient engagement solutions market.

The global patient engagement solution market based on delivery mode has been bifurcated into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The cloud-based patient engagement solutions segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market share owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based systems.

The global patient engagement solutions market, based on therapeutic area is classified as a chronic disease, fitness management, women’s health management, and others. Chronic disease holds the first position in the patient engagement solutions market by therapeutic area.

The global patient engagement solutions market, on the basis of application, is classified into social management, health management, home health management, and financial health management.

The end user segment of the market consists of hospitals and healthcare providers, healthcare payers, individual users, and others. The hospitals and healthcare providers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment.

Patient Engagement Solution Market Studied by Key Players

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

Athenahealth, Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

IBM (US)

Aetna Inc. (US)

Lincor Solutions (US)

Mckesson Corporation (US)

Medecision, Inc. (US)

Orion Health Ltd (New Zealand)

Welvu (US)

Oneview Ltd (Ireland)

Get Real Health (US)

