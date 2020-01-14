Oxygen Delivery Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Oxygen Delivery Equipment Market:

Executive Summary

The global oxygen delivery equipment market is finding plenty of demand, especially from the medical industry. An oxygen delivery equipment is used in oxygen therapy, which is a form of treatment provided to a patient who is unable to inhale enough oxygen. The oxygen delivery equipment is used to treat various breathing conditions such as asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and more. The oxygen delivery equipment acts as a device that helps in supplying oxygen to the patient, with the help of an oxygen delivery tank.

The increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, especially concerning the lungs, have led to the rise in demand for the oxygen delivery equipment market. Several other various factors, such as the rise in tobacco smoking, combined with the increased prevalence in respiratory disorders, have given the oxygen delivery equipment market enough space to grow as a legitimate industry. There is also a noticed increase in preference for standalone oxygen delivery equipment to portable ones, as well as several other technological advancements in the field of oxygen delivery equipment.

The increase in toxins found in the air, as well as severe pollution levels have caused people of all age groups to suffer from some form of breathing disorder. The significant rise in the patient pool suffering from respiratory diseases is expected to provide further opportunities for oxygen delivery equipment market growth, over the forecast period. In lieu of the same, the upcoming stringent regulatory guidelines in the product approval of oxygen delivery equipment may cause delay, which is likely to hamper the growth of the oxygen delivery equipment market.

Market key player are covered:

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Linde Healthcare (Germany)

Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Invacare Corporation (U.S.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Smiths Medical (U.S.)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Inogen, Inc. (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The oxygen delivery equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas, Venturi Masks, Non-rebreather Masks, Bag-valve Masks, and Others. On the basis of application, the oxygen delivery equipment market is segmented into treatment for COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia, and Others.

Regional Overview:

The regional segmentation of the oxygen delivery equipment market is carried out in order to better analyse which area witnesses the most demand for oxygen delivery equipment across the globe. The oxygen delivery equipment market survey report also analyses the reasons for such demand and the different factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in different regions around the world. The different regions covered in this market survey report are – North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The North American region is one of the major contributors to the oxygen delivery equipment market considering the increasing patient population for diseases like COPD, as well as promising reimbursement policies provided by the authorities, in addition to growing demands for home care by the increasing geriatric population.

Industry Updates:

One of the major factors that fuels the growth of the oxygen delivery equipment market is the rising healthcare expenditure, and the availability of treatments in developed economies like the U.S. and Canada. The increase in government support for the healthcare sector has allowed for the market to explore more avenues for treatment.

Continuous…

