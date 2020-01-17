Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Size, Outlook 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Project Over the Global Industry

The global orthopedic joint replacement market is anticipated to grow on account of rising geriatric population and su8bsequently rising demand in developed and developing nations. Fortune Business Insights in its new report, titled “Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026” offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, the global orthopedic joint replacement was worth US$ 19051.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 26967.9 Mn by the end of 2026. Furthermore, it is projected that the global market for orthopedic joint replacement market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orthopedic-joint-replacement-market-100314

The scope of orthopedic joint replacement procedures is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. These procedures include partial replacement, total replacement, revision replacement, and reverse replacement. Among these, total replacement accounted for the maximum share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market in 2018. As per Fortune Business Insights, this segment is projected to remain strong throughout the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. This segment provides more product offerings in total replacement as compared to other segments.

Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Conformis

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Bioimpianti

North America Forecast to Hold Dominant Share

Among regions, the report forecasts North America to account for the largest share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market. The advent of advanced technologies such as artificial disc replacement and their rising adoption is the chief reason responsible for driving the market in North America. Also, rising awareness regarding the importance of joint replacements in this region may offer huge growth opportunities to the orthopedic joint replacement market. Asia Pacific is also expected to show considerable growth in the global orthopedic joint replacement market. Rising government initiatives to promote medical devices is likely to drive the market in this region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Number of Orthopedic Replacement Procedures – For Key Countreis, 2017 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Policies, in Key Countries New Product Launch Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Knee Hip Shoulder Ankle Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Total Replacement Partial Replacement Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Orthopedic Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Segmentation:

By Product

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Others

By Procedure

Total Replacement

Partial Replacement

Others

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/orthopedic-joint-replacement-market-100314

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market growth?

Related Reports:

Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market Top Companies, Global Industry Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2026

Cranial Implants Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Breast Imaging Market Will Witness Tremendous Growth Over the Forecast Timeframe 2020-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs