Orthodontics Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate the Global Industry

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type, By End User and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” predicts that the market was valued at USD 4.06 Billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the global market is projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period.

The orthodontics market research report offers an opportunity to unlock meticulous insights into the market, helping them to make strategic decisions. In addition to this, it covers some of the important parameters, which can further help our stakeholders to take such insights into consideration before entering into the market.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Growth Factors:

Correction, prevention, and diagnosis of misaligned teeth and jaws is orthodontics and the rising awareness of this condition is driving the global orthodontics market.

Aesthetic benefits offered by orthodontic equipment are fuelling their demand across the world. The rising focus on the overall appearance of a person is the primary factor for the increasing popularity of orthodontic products.

With the advent of advanced technology, the introduction of 3D printers, clear aligners, and other developments are impelling growth in the market. For instance, Invisalign recently developed invisible clear aligners which is one of the best alternatives for metal braces.

Owing to the presence of advanced diagnostic tools along with their early detection, the demand for orthodontic treatment is increasing rapidly.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

3M

Biolux Research Ltd.

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Ormco Corporation

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Rising Investments by Startup Dental Supplies to Drive Market in North America

In 2018, the North America orthodontics market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion and is anticipated to lead the global orthodontics market through the forecast years. The rising adoption of oral scanners is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. The highly advanced products are expected to aid in the effective treatment of orthodontics in this region. In addition to this, increasing investments by startup dental supplies is further contributing to the growth of the market in North America. As per a survey by the American Dental Association (ADA), around 10,658 orthodontists practiced ortho dentistry in the U.S. in 2017. Against this backdrop, the demand for orthodontist products is expected to fuel in the U.S.A. in the years to come.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness huge growth opportunities owing to the increasing number of dental clinics. The shift towards preventive dental care in Japan is expected to favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Market Segmentation for orthodontics market:

By Product Type

Instruments

Supplies

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America: [( United States – Utah, Idaho, Minnesota, Alabama, Nebraska, South Dakota, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, South Carolina, Washington, New Mexico, Montana, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Virginia, Wyoming) and ( Canada – Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia)]

– Utah, Idaho, Minnesota, Alabama, Nebraska, South Dakota, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, South Carolina, Washington, New Mexico, Montana, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Virginia, Wyoming) and ( – Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia)] Europe: [( United Kingdom- Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe]

Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe] Asia Pacific: [( Australia – Queensland, Western Australia9, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia) and Rest of Asia Pacific]

– Queensland, Western Australia9, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia) and Rest of Asia Pacific] Rest of World

Research Methodology:

Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Orthodontics Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Orthodontics Market growth?

