Orthobiologics Market 2020 | Worldwide Industry Analysis by Size, Growth, Trends 2026

The orthobiologics market is anticipated to witness considerable growth with the rising number of cases regarding sports injuries and road accidents. The global market to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast years. As per the report, the global market was worth US$ 5830.1 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 8261.6 Mn by 2025.

Leading Players operating in the Orthobiologics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Zimmer Biomet

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Stryker

Medtronic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

SeaSpine

Bioventus

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Other players

North America Emerges as Most Lucrative Region Owing to Rising Cases of Obesity

In 2018, the market in North America was valued at US$ 2326.2 Mn. Fortune Business Insights predicts North America to continue leading the market through the forecast period. This region has the most favourable reimbursement policies, which drives the market.

Furthermore, the region has witnessed a considerable rise in the number of obese people over the years, which in turn, will result in the increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries among outpatients. Also, companies in the U.S. are adopting business strategies to increase the market share, which is expected to boost the market in North America. Trailing North America, Europe is the second-leading region covering a substantial share in the global market. This is ascribable to a recent approval of viscosupplements called Cingal in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to offer growth opportunities mainly on account of rising demand for viscosupplements especially in India.

Post-surgery Complications to Restrict the Growth by 2025

Mounting cost associated with orthobiologic procedures is expected to affect the market’s growth in the coming years. Moreover, post-surgery hitches witnessed by some of the orthobiology surgical centers may impede the growth and hamper the usage of orthobiologics. Also, strict regulatory approvals for orthobiologics and less number of clinical trials are some other factors that may pose a serious threat to the orthobiologics market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial & Dental

Soft Tissue Repair

Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

