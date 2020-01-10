Orphan Drugs Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Demand, Future Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

The rising prevalence for chronic diseases is a major factor expected to drive the global orphan drugs market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a recent report, titled “Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy Area (Oncology, Haematology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunotherapy), Drug Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025” published the above information. In the base year i.e. 2017, the global market was accounted for US$ 125,016.1 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 294,037.8 Mn by forecast year i.e. 2025. Furthermore, the global market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4 % throughout the forecast years.

The report covers:

Global Orphan Drugs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orphan-drugs-market-100088

Leading Players operating in the Orphan Drugs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bayer AG.

Oncology Segment to Exhibit Considerably High Demand for Orphan Drugs

The demand for oncology orphan drugs is increasing mainly on account of rising prevalence of cancer. Also, increasing number of FDA approvals for oncology orphan drugs is expected to drive the oncology therapy segment. Increased EU approvals are likely to pave way for the entry of novel orphan drugs during the forecast period. The oncology area is facing tremendous pressure as majority of patients are diagnosed with cancer every year. Moreover, different types of rare cancers have been discovered over the past few years, which calls for an immediate need to implement the administration of complex orphan drugs. Fortune Business Insights in the report predicts that this segment covered a share of 49.8% in the global orphan drugs market.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/orphan-drugs-market-100088

Rising Awareness about the Rare Disorders to Give Tailwinds to the Market

“The demand for specific orphan drugs is likely to increase as patients are becoming aware about the prevalent rare diseseses,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “As a result of this, demand for orphan drugs is expected to increase in hospital pharmacies across the world,” he added. Rising R&D investments for drug development is another factor encouraging growth in the global orphan drugs market. Governments across the globe are developing a framework for drug development and discovery. This is expected to give significant impetus to the market in the forecast years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of major orphan disease, by key countries Pipeline review for orphan drugs Technological Developments Healthcare spending for key countries – 2017

Global Orphan Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Area Oncology Hematology Neurology Endocrinology Cardiovascular Respiratory Immunotherapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Biologics Non-Biologics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Sales Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/orphan-drugs-market-100088

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Orphan Drugs Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Orphan Drugs Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Related Reports:

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs