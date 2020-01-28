Ophthalmic Lasers Market Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Segments, Regional Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2026

North America is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast years. Moreover, the region was valued at US$ 139.3 Mn in the year 2018. People in the U.S. are increasingly undergoing LASIK surgeries owing to the rising awareness about ophthalmic laser safety. Furthermore, healthcare providers are rapidly adopting ophthalmic lasers in the U.S. These factors are likely to enable growth in the market in North America.

The research report gives an entire study of the Ophthalmic Lasers Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the market is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.

Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ophthalmic-lasers-market-100952

Technological Advancements Such as Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Propels Growth

The burgeoning population suffering from ocular diseases and technological advancements in ophthalmology are contributing to the growth of the market. “These technologies are expected to enhance the accuracy of ophthalmic laser treatment,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. Technologies such as Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty or SLT are used to reduce the eye pressure in glaucoma. Optical Coherence Tomography or OCT is an imaging technique used to identify retinal disorders using quantitative data.

Leading Players operating in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market:

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Carl Ziess Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

TOPCON CORPORATION

NoIR Laser Company, LLC

Lumibird

Carl Zeiss’s VisuMax Receives FDA Approval to Bring Innovation in Laser Eye Surgery

The global ophthalmic laser market is semi-consolidated with the presence of three leading players. These players include Lumenis, TOPCON CORPORATION, and Ellex Medical Lasers, Ltd. covered the maximum share in the year 2018. These players are well-recognized and have a robust distribution network in the medical laser segment. Such factors are responsible for the dominance of these players. Several companies are focusing on to launch new products in order to strengthen their distribution channel. For instance, Novartis AG (Alcon) announced FDA approval for LenSx in March 2018.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ophthalmic-lasers-market-100952

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation:

By Type

Excimer Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Nd Yag Lasers

Diode Lasers

Others

By Technology

Photodisruption

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

Photocoagulation

By Application

Cataract Treatment

Glaucoma Treatment

Refractive Errors Treatment

Others

By End User

Ophthalmic Laser Centers

Hospitals· Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Comprehensive analysis of the Aesthetic Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100952

Related Reports:

Empty Capsules Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market 2020: Global Top Leading Countries Companies Drivers, Consumption, Trends, Revenue, Forces Analysis, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Tissue Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Forthcoming Developments, Future Growth, Industry Updates, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs