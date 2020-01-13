Omron at CES 2020 Showing Off New Medical Grade Consumer Devices

At this year’s CES in Las Vegas, Omron, a company well known in the medical industry for pulse oximeters and blood pressure monitors, was showing off its latest products geared toward consumer use.

We were able to stop by the firm’s booth to take a look at a couple exciting new devices that Omron recently developed. One the first FDA cleared wristwatch to measure blood pressure, and another is an all-in-one ECG and blood pressure system people can use at home.

Take a look for yourself:

Flashbacks: World’s First Blood Pressure Smart Watch from Omron

Product pages: HeartGuide and Complete Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor + EKG