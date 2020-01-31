Nutrigenomics Market: Experts Anticipate Market Boom in 2026| Major Players – BASF, Royal DSM, Danone

The report named, “Nutrigenomics Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2020 – 2026” has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered a reliable and precise analysis of the global Nutrigenomics market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers a pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Nutrigenomics market.

The Key Opponents to be faced while entering the global Nutrigenomics Market are BASF, Royal DSM, Danone, WellGen, GeneSmart, Cura Integrative Medicine, Unilever, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix, Inc., Cell Logic, Metagenics, and XCODE Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Nutrigenomics is the study of the effects of nutrients on the expression of the genetic makeup of people. Today, the definition of nutrigenomics has changed, or rather become broader, with the comprehensive inclusion of nutritional factors protecting the genome from suffering damage. It basically concerns with the impact of dietary components on the metabolome, proteome, and genome. There are several types of tools such as clinical data, genomic assays, biomarkers, and food diaries used in nutrigenomics to determine the risk and progression of diseases.

The approaches used in nutrigenomics are applied to a broad array of health conditions. For example, nutrigenomics can be used to find a correlation between specific diseases and nutrient intake and links between mental health, obesity, and gut microbiota.

Vendors operating in the global nutrigenomics market are expected to focus on improving their operational performance through improved employee engagement, which also puts a good impression on consumers. In April 2019, LifeVantage, an American pioneer in nutrigenomics, received the honor of ‘Best Places to Work’ in the direct selling industry for the third time in a row.

Market Dynamics

The global nutrigenomics market is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. One of the important growth factors of the global market could be a rising awareness of nutrigenomics among consumers. Increasing the incidence of obesity-related diseases is also expected to push the demand for nutrigenomics. The global market is anticipated to expand on the back of a growing number of athletes wanting to follow personalized diet plans. A personalized diet is one of the fast-growing trends observed in the global market. The increasing significance of consuming nutritious foods to prevent malnutrition, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and related diseases is foretold to augment the demand in the global market.

A decent number of scientists have emphasized on diet regulation as a means to decrease the susceptibility to chronic diseases such as cancer. This has encouraged more research on cancer that is based on the importance of nutrition. On the other hand, there are some factors predicted to hamper the growth of the global nutrigenomics market. For instance, lack of proven results that could support nutrigenomics studies and low number of regulatory approvals are foreseen to cut back the demand in the global market.

The Market is split into Following segments which are as follows:

By Application

● Cardiovascular Diseases

● Obesity

● Cancer Research

