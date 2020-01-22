Nurse Call Systems Market Is Thriving Worldwide by 2026 | Global Growth Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Developments, Opportunities

The nurse call systems market is anticipated to showcase notable growth owing to the reduction in the number of patient to nurse ratio. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Global Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018. However, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders to Aid in the Growth of Hospital Segment

In terms of end user, the global market is grouped into home care settings, assisted living and nursing centres, hospitals and clinics, and others. The report mentions that hospitals are expected to generate the highest nurse call systems market revenue in the forthcoming years. It would occur as the nurses in hospitals depend upon nurse call systems for workforce management, emergency management, and monitoring of patients’ health. Also, hospitals possess high patient pool who are in persistent need for general healthcare. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to hospitalizations. It will contribute to the global nurse call systems market growth in the coming years.

The other healthcare facilities like a nursing home and assisted living centers are also estimated to experience considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population combined with rising prevalence of neurological disorders in this patient population. In recent years there is a growing trend in elderly population preferring home care treatment. However, the home care setting in global nurse call system market held a lower market share.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Inc.

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Azure Healthcare

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schrack Seconet Ag.

Ascom and Rauland-Borg Launch Advanced Nurse Call Systems to Increase Efficiency

Ascom, a global solutions provider, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its Telligence in North America in February 2019. Telligence is considered to be the world’s first patient response system. It is a scalable and modular patient response system that upgrades nurse call service for unique patient-centric care. With the guidance of Telligence, caregivers can get access to appropriate information throughout the care process as well as at the point of care. Rauland-Borg Corporation, manufacturing company based in Illinois, announced the launch of its new software interface in February 2015. The interface is called Responder All Touch. It is present in the company’s Rauland Responder nurse call system.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Product

Basic Button Based Systems

Mobile Integrated System

IP based Systems

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

