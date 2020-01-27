Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Trends 2020 – Global Industry Analysis By Top Leaders, Demand, Technologies, consumables, Size, Investment Share and Country Level Analysis to Forecast by 2025

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global NIPT market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 3,514.765 million in 2018.

NIPT plays an essential role in complex patient emergencies condition for monitoring the fetal growth and condition. These devices and procedures are used for applications. As a result of technological advancements, the global maternal mortality rate has reduced approximately less than 70 per 100,000 live births. The NIPT has benefited resolve issues related DNA deletion and other chromosomal disorders.

However, less accuracy of non-invasive prenatal testing compared to invasive prenatal testing is likely to hamper the growth of the global NIPT market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global NIPT market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing awareness about advanced NIPT procedures. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is divided into the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada.

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing number of increasing population and rising adoption of technological advancements in developing regions. The European NIPT market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The non-invasive testing market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Segmentation

The global NIPT market has been segmented based on product type, techniques, application, and end user.

The market, based on product type, has been divided into devices, consumables, and others. The devices segment has been further classified as ultrasound devices, polymerase chain reaction instruments, microarrays, sequencing systems, and others. The devices are likely to hold the maximum market share in the global NIPT market. Consumables are further segmented into assay kits & reagents, disposables, and others.

The global NIPT market on the basis of techniques has been segregated into biochemical screening tests and ultrasound detection.

On the basis of application, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into trisomy microdeletion syndrome and others.

The end user segment of the market consists of diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research institutes. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are primary locations for patients receiving non-invasive prenatal testing.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global NIPT market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc, Yourgene Health (UK), Centogene Holding AG [CENTOGENE AG ] (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc, Beijing Genomics Institute (China), General Electric Company [GE Healthcare] (US), Illumina, Inc, Perkinelmer, Inc, PhytoHealth Corporation (Taiwan), Tarsa Therapeutics, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

