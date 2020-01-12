New Report: Clear Aligners Market expected to garner a healthy CAGR of 17.7%

The report on clear aligners market by Fortune Business Insights is titled, “Clear Aligners Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global clear aligners market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.2 Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.2 Bn in 2018 with a CAGR of 17.1% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The offers a comprehensive market overview, covering most significant trends prevalent in the global market. It focusses on insights into the key growth drivers and restraints influencing the clear aligners market growth trajectory. All information provided in the report are gathered from trusted sources.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

Dentsply Sirona

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Danaher

3Shape A/S

North America to Emerge Dominant, Trailed by Europe

Fortune Business Insights foresees the clear aligners market in North America to dominate, owing to the presence of major players in the developed nations of the region. Besides this, the market in Europe is likely to emerge as the second largest market after North America. This is owing to the increasing awareness regarding recent development in dental hygiene and various options available for treating teeth misalignment. Besides this, the surge in beauty standards have also propelled people to opt for aligners and this is further helping the market in Europe degenerate attractive clear aligners market revenue during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is prognosticated to emerge as the fastest growing segment especially due to increasing demand for clear aligners in developing economies, namely India and China. Align Technologies, Inc., a leading market player predicts an explosive growth in the sales volume in 2018. The company also predicts that the aesthetical appearance of clear aligners will also help to upsurge its demand, especially among adults and this will help the market IN China emerge as the fastest growing market, just after the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adults

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Research Methodology:

Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

