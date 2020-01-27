Nephrology Devices Market to Reach $16.42 Billion by 2026

Increase in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of renal disorders have boosted the growth of the global nephrology devices market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for one-third of the market, due to surge in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the dialysis instrument segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the study period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Nephrology devices industry accounted for $12.51 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $16.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of renal disorders have boosted the growth of the global nephrology devices market. However, high price of nephrology devices hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global nephrology devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into dialysis instrument, lithotripter, dialysis catheters, and others. The dialysis instrument segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in demand for these machines in the developing countries and surge in the number of patients who need hemodialysis.

The global nephrology devices market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding the use of these devices and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for one-third of the market, due to surge in the geriatric population.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Device Type, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The global nephrology devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Fresenius Medical Care, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Baxter International, C.R.Bard, Dornier Medtech, DaVita, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

