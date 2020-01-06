Naviswiss Wins Japan Approval for Hip Navigation

Naviswiss, an independent medical technology company specialized in miniaturized surgical navigation is entering the Japanese market. It has won regulatory approval for its smart hip navigation which gives orthopedic surgeons additional safety when implanting artificial hip joints.

This regulatory approval is an important milestone. It enables Naviswiss to access the Japanese market through already established strong Japanese business partners. First surgeries in Japan are foreseen in the next months.

Naviswiss is already marketed in Europe, Australia and Israel.

About Naviswiss:

Naviswiss provides miniaturized surgical navigation for orthopedic surgeons to accurately implant artificial joints while using minimal space, time and additional efforts. The navigated Total Hip Replacement THR application is image-free and provides the surgeon with accurate information on cup alignment, leg length and offset. The THR application is open for all implant manufacturers and supports all surgical approaches.