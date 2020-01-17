Nasal Spray Market Future Growth, Share 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate the Global Industry

The global nasal sprays market is slated to witness accelerated growth with increasing regulatory approvals for newer products. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Nasal Spray Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Salt Water Solutions, Decongestants, Steroid, Antihistamine), By Application (Asthma, Cold, Nasal Allergies), By Patient Type Infant, Paediatric, Adults), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings) Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to surge in the coming years with encouragement from increasing FDA approval of newer products.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Nasal Spray Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Nasal Spray Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Nasal Spray Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ADAPT Pharma, Inc.

Egalet Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD.

Renatus, Bayer AG

J Pharmaceuticals

Aurena

Cipla Inc.

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Sandoz International GmbH

Leeford Healthcare Limited

FDA Approves Janssen’s nasal spray ‘Spravato’

In March 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) passed a usage approval for “Spravato”. Janssen’s Spravato was a fast processing antidepressant drug. The approval has encouraged Janssen’s counterparts and many have been encouraged to introduce newer products. Spravato was a product with high efficacy and much reduced side effects. The approval for Spravato will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Incidence of Allergic Rhinitis to Lead to Increased Demand

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2014, around 4.5 million people suffered from allergic rhinitis in Australia. Certain indications of allergic rhinitis such as fever, cold and bad breath can be overcome using nasal sprays. A high prevalence of nasal disorders and allergies is likely to cause an increased adoption of nasal sprays, globally. The increased adoption may have a positive impact on the global market and are likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years. As per a study by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2018, around 7.4 million adults in the U.S suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Increasing prevalence of this disorder may lead to increased chances of suicidal tendencies and hospitalization. Increasing hospitalization may lead to further demand for nasal sprays and thereby, enable growth of the global nasal sprays market in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation of the Global Nasal Spray Market:

By Type

Salt Water Solutions

Decongestants

Steroid

Antihistamine

Others

By Application

Asthma

Cold

Nasal Allergies

Others

By Patient Type

Infant

Paediatric

Adults

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Nasal Spray Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Nasal Spray Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Nasal Spray Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

