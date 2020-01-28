Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market | 2020 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market is expected to gain from the development of economical therapy to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUGS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 23,460.3 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach US$ 39,289.5 Mn by the end of 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market.

The research report gives an entire study of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the market is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.

Development of New Therapeutics to Propel Growth

In terms of route of administration, the injection segment was leading the market in 2018 and is anticipated to expand considerably over the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the active government recommendation for the injection.

Development of new therapeutics for treating multiple sclerosis and rising awareness about the disease are a expected to drive the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. Additionally, increasing per-capita income and increasing healthcare expenditure are some factors anticipated to fuel the demand in the global market.

Leading Players operating in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market are:

Biogen

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other players

Tecfidera’s Increasing Sale to Drive Biogen’s Growth in Global Market

Biogen emerged as the leading player in the global multiple sclerosis market in 2018, owing to the high sales of Tecfidera. Biogen is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period gaining from strategical partnering with other players to widen the distribution network. Besides this, Novartis AG is also among the leading organizations. Owing to high demand for Gilenya, Novartis holds a strong position in the global market. In 2018, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence announced to recommend Extavia among other beta interferon drugs such as Avonex, Betaferon and Rebif. This is anticipated to contribute towards Novartis’s market position. Further, this is anticipated to fuel the demand for multiple sclerosis treatment and drugs. Some of the companies operating in the global market are Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Segmentation of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market:

By Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Immunosuppressants

Interferons

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intravenous



By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Stores

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

