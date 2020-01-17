Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Industry

Description

Global Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market Research Report 2020 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Custom Antibody Services industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Custom Antibody Services market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states supply and demand Figures, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Custom Antibody Services industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With 131 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

Upstream Manufacturers:

RayBiotech (USA) Sandwich ELISA Kits; Phosphorylation ELISA; Transcription Factor Activity Assay; Cell-Based Phosphorylation ELISA

BioLegend (USA) Mouse TNF-α ELISA;

R&D Systems (USA) Colorimetric ELISAs; Sandwich ELISA Kits;

Abnova (Taiwan)

Huntingtree (New Zealand) Methylglyoxal (MG) ELISA Kit

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (USA) Pepsinogen I ELISA Kit; Chromogranin A ELISA Kit and other types.

Nordic BioSite (Sweden) AEC Chromogenic Elisa Kit;

Wako Pure Chemical (Japan) Human/Rat β Amyloid (40) ELISA Kit

Sino Biological (China) Human, Mouse, H1N1, Rat, H3N1, Canine, HIV Elisa Kits.

Shanghai BlueGene Biotech (China) Mouse Adrenocorticotropic Hormone ELISA; Sheep Neuron Specific Enolase ELISA; Chicken Defensin Alpha 5, Paneth Cell Specific ELISA; Monkey Interferon Gamma Inducible Protein 16 ELISA.

Cosmo Bio (USA) Human, Mouse, Rat, Pig, Bovine, Fish, Goat, Hamster,Duck, Plant, Cat, Horse, Sheep, Pig, Monkey, Rabbit Elisa Kits.

Life Diagnostics (USA) Mouse, Rat, Monkey, Guinea Pig Elisa Kits.

BD Biosciences (USA) Mouse, Human, Rat Elisa Kits

Koma Biotech (Japan) Cytokine ELISA Kit; Immunoglobulin ELISA Kit.

Assaypro (USA) Sandwich ELISA Kit.

Cloud-Clone (USA) Sandwich ELISA Kits/SECompetition ELISA Kits/CEHigh-sensitive/HEWide-range/WE; Antibody ELISA Kits/AE; Instant ELISA/IEMini ELISA/ME Sandwich CLIA Kits/SCCompetition CLIA Kits/CC

Bethyl Laboratories, Inc. (USA) Bovine, Chicken, Dog, Goat, Horse, Human, Mouse, Pig, Rabbit, Rat Elisa Kits.

Midstream Manufacturers:

Abcam (UK) Rabbit

ThermoFisher (USA) Rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

Rockland (USA) Mouse, rat or hamster

ProSci (USA) Chicken, goat, rabbit, guinea pig, llama, mouse and rat.

Bio-Rad (USA)

Covance (USA)

Capra Science (Sweden) Goat, rabbit, hen

Innovagen (Sweden) Chicken, goat, rabbit, rat

Life Science Group (USA) Rabbit

Randox (UK)

GL Biochem (China Rabbit, mouse, rat, chicken, guinea pig, goat etc.

Abgent (USA) Rabbit

Biologicscorp (USA) Rabbit

Abbiotec (USA) Chicken, rabbit, human, mouse, rat, sheep and goat.

Charles River Laboratories (USA) Mouse

New England Peptide (USA) Mouse

Fusion Antibodies (UK) Mouse

Creative-biolabs (USA) Mouse

The Jackson Laboratory (USA) Mice

Washington State University (USA) Cats, dogs, sheep, goats, pigs, chicken, rabbits, hamsters, horses, camelids and cattles.

GenWay Biotech, Inc. (USA) Chicken

AMS Biotechnology (UK)

Bio Basic (Canada)

Downstream Manufacturers:

Novus Biologicals (UK) Primary Antibodies; Conjugated Antibodies

Assay Biotechnology Company (USA) Elisa Kits; Assay Kits; Antibodies

DB Biotech (Slovak) Antibodies for IHC-P; Antibodies for Western blot, ELISA, IP and ICC; Antibodies for flow cytometry; Detection system; TMA Building Kit

Dendritics SAS (France) Bet v1 homologous plant allergens, Cat, Dog, Horse, House dust mite, Human, Human CD40L/murine fibroblast, Mouse, Pig, Pollen, Rabbit, Rat, Sheep Host Antibodies.

Hytest Ltd. (Finland) Monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, sera and plasma, molecular biology and antigens.

Immunostar, Inc.(USA) Antibodies

Neuromics Antibodies (USA) Antibodies

OriGene Technologies(USA) Antibodies, Assays and Kits

OZ Biosciences (France) Antibodies, Assay Kits and Tools

PBL Assay Science ?USA? Assay Kits and Antibodies

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Others

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Rat

Rabbit

Others

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service in each application, can be divided into

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Table of Contents

Global Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market Research Report 2016

1 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service

1.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service by Type in 2016

1.2.2 Rat

1.2.3 Rabbit

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Segment by Application

1.3.1 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016

1.3.2 BioScience Companies

1.3.3 BioScience Research Institutions

1.3.4 Hospitals

1.4 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market by Region

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Others Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Upstream Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 RayBiotech

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Type I

7.1.2.2 Type II

7.1.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BioLegend

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Type I

7.2.2.2 Type II

7.2.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 R&D Systems

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Type I

7.3.2.2 Type II

7.3.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Abnova

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Type I

7.4.2.2 Type II

7.4.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Huntingtree

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Type I

7.5.2.2 Type II

7.5.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Type I

7.6.2.2 Type II

7.6.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Nordic BioSite

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Type I

7.7.2.2 Type II

7.7.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sapphire Bioscience

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Type I

7.8.2.2 Type II

7.8.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Wako Pure Chemical

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Type I

7.9.2.2 Type II

7.9.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 BioPioneer

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Product Type, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Type I

7.10.2.2 Type II

7.10.3 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Sino Biological

7.12 Shanghai BlueGene Biotech

7.13 Cosmo Bio

7.14 Life Diagnostics

Continued…

