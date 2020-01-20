Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Molecular Diagnostics Industry

Description

Diagnosis is the identification of the nature and cause of a certain phenomenon. It involves two different types of testing method: in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are the medical tests which are intended to perform diagnoses from sample of body fluids in a controlled environment outside a living organism. In vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests are performed to conduct diagnoses from assays in a test tube, or in a controlled environment outside a living organism.

Molecular Diagnostics (MD) is a technology used in the process of in vitro diagnosis. Molecular diagnostics involves the measurement of DNA, RNA, proteins or metabolites in order to detect genotypes, mutations or biochemical changes in the body. Molecular diagnostics market is escalating beyond the identification of infections. It is becoming an essential part of disease management and therapy. The variety of technologies used in molecular diagnostics has transformed clinical laboratory medicine. The market is further expected to see a robust growth with increased research and development.

The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to see innovation driven growth. With recent outbreak of infectious diseases like Ebola and swine flu, they would require accurate diagnostics, which will instigate the growth of the molecular diagnostics technology in the future, thereby posing tremendous growth potential for the market.

The key factors driving growth of the MD market includes fast approvals for companion diagnostics reagents, increase in emergence of infectious disease, innovation and technical development, rising ageing population, and escalating global healthcare expenditure. However, there are certain factors hindering the growth of the market like high initial cost, obligation of skilled labor, and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure. The major trends featuring the market include progressing sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics market, growth in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCT), and emergence of Liquid Biopsy Solutions among others.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market”. It covers the regional and global aspect of the market. Competition is concentrated in the hands of few major companies, of which Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation and Hologic Inc., have been covered in the report.