Mobility Devices Market Share 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Stand Over the Global Industry

Rising geriatric population and increasing cases of disabilities around the globe are driving the global mobility devices market says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Mobility Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Wheelchairs, Cane, Crutches, Mobility Scooters, Lifts), By End-User (Homecare settings, Hospitals & Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Growing demand for safe and affordable mobility devices among disabled people is driving the global market.

Leading Players operating in the Mobility Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Sunrise Medical LLC

Invacare Corporation

OttoBock,

Stryker

Medline Industries

GF Health Products Inc

Hoveround Corporation

LEVO AG

Permobil AB

Merivaara Corporation, among others.

Mobility Devices Benefits People with Disability

Mobility devices and transportation equipment are designed to aid individuals suffering from mobility impairment. Mobility devices are utilized to extend independent mobility to physically impaired or geriatric people. The devices are built in a way to assist while providing various benefits to the users, such as a reduction in pain, independence, confidence and self-esteem. The rising geriatric population around the world is supporting the growth of the global mobility devices market. Mobility devices market on the basis of product is segmented into, canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters. Mobility scooters are the most widely used mobility devices around the world. The rising elderly population and growing prevalence of disabilities around the world are some of the factors likely to boost the growth of mobility devices in the forthcoming year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) around 10% of people globally require mobility devices for their daily activities and physical movement.

Mobility Device Market Segmentation:

By Product

Wheelchairs

Manual

Electrical

Cane

Crutches

Mobility Scooters

Lifts

Others

By End User

Homecare settings

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Users Also Search For- personal mobility devices, bell mobility devices

