Misty Customizable Robot for Healthcare Applications: CES 2020

The integration of multiple modern technologies, such as voice recognition, AI, real-time communications, and robotics can allow for important contributions to how clinical patients and elderly people at home are taken care of. While at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, we had a chance to meet reps from Misty Robotics, a company that has developed a customizable robot that features a host of ready-to-go on-board technologies.

Companies, developers, and healthcare organizations can use the Misty to create behaviors that are triggered by certain actions and routines, and to tune these to the individuals who will be helped by the robot.

Here’s a demo of the robot that we were able to capture for you to check out:

Link: Misty Robotics homepage…