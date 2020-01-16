Medical Sensors Market Research | 2020 Top 10 Key Players, Demand, Revenue, Growth Factors by Types and Forecast till -2026

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) found that around 70 million people across the world suffering from glaucoma can get affected by irreversible blindness. Therefore, ophthalmology researchers are planning to develop ocular sensors to measure the pressure inside the eye and access glaucoma risk. Such advancements are expected to drive the global medical sensors market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Medical Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Imaging, Others), By Application (Glucose Monitoring, Temperature, Pulse Monitoring, Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring, Others), By Technology (Wearable, Invasive, Non-Invasive, Others), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Services, Homecare Settings, Research, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Growing demand for home healthcare settings is expected to augment the medical sensors market growth. These sensors have the ability to diagnose, monitor, and treat diseases. In addition to this, these sensors can detect, measure, and record biological, chemical, and physical signals such as glucose monitoring, cerebral oxygen monitoring, and patient temperature in a human body. The demand for medicals sensors is increasing owing to their accurate diagnosis by avoiding unnecessary complications.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

NONIN

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Philips N.V

Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices to Accelerate Growth in North America and Europe

Among regions, North America and Europe are projected to collectively dominate the global medical sensors market in the forecast years. Owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of medical sensors is high in these regions. Furthermore, adoption of personalized healthcare and wearable sensors is increasing, thus increasing the medical sensors market share. The medical sensors market in Asia Pacific is expected to create attractive growth opportunities for the market owing to the evolving healthcare infrastructure. The growth is driven by the heightened increase in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. The high unmet needs of the large population is another factor responsible for driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Teva’s ProAir Digihaler Received FDA Approval for the Treatment of COPD and Asthma

“Faster analysis, the ease at use, and convenient home care are factors which encourage people to invest in medical sensors,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. As per the report, different types of medical sensors are available in the market. These include force sensors, bubble detectors, photo optic sensors, and humidity sensors. The durability and reliability of these sensors are accelerating their demand, which in turn, is expected to spur the medical sensors market revenue. By adopting these sensors, patients can prevent the incidence of any unforeseen health condition.

Medical Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Imaging

Others

By Application

Glucose Monitoring

Temperature

Pulse Monitoring

Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring

Others

By Technology

Wearable

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Others

By End-User

Hospital

Ambulatory Services

Homecare Settings

Research

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

