Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

This report serves as an ideal guide for the subscribers wishing to understand the Medical MRI market extensively in terms of the science being MRI, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers, and competitors. In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of MRI machines for human use only. The market estimates for used and refurbished MRI machines will be discussed in a different report.

This report provides an overview and the following information at a country level for various categories, distribution share and competitive-landscape in the market:

– Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.

– Corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the United States and other key countries’ Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices market, which includes a brief overview of the company, its business activities and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

– A list of key products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated.

– The market was segmented based on architecture, by field strength, by end user and by geography.

By architecture, the market was segmented as open and closed systems.

By field strength, the market was segmented by low-medium, high and ultra-high field MRI systems.

By application area, the market was segmented as orthopedic, spine, brain, cardiovascular, head and neck, abdominal and pelvis, whole body MRI and others.

By end user, the market was segmented as hospitals, ambulatory centers and diagnostic imaging laboratories.

By type of sale, the market was segmented as new and refurbished/used.

By geography, the market was segregated as North America including countries the United States, Canada and Mexico, Europe including countries Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Middle East and Africa which includes Middle East and South America.

Report Includes

– 45 data tables

– Detailed overview of the global markets and technologies for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Insight into a detailed market scope for the MRI machines at a global level and various countries

– Segmentation of the global MRI systems market by geographical region, end user, type, field strength and application areas

– Information on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, technological advancements and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market

– Assessment of vendor landscape and corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the United States and other key countries for MRI devices market, including Alltech Medical Systems, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Esaote SPA, Fonar Corp., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp., Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Medical Magnetic Resonance Devices

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Architecture

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Field Strength

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Recent Advancements

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

ALLTECH MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Product Portfolio

MRI Coil for Gamma Knife Radiosurgery

Dual-Tuned Surface Coil (3.0 T MRI)

Regulatory Highlights

ANKE HIGH-TECH CO. LTD.

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Product Portfolio

AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY INC.

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Product Portfolio

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORP. (FORMERLY TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORP.)

Company Location

Company Background

Financials

Product Portfolio

ESAOTE SPA

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Product Portfolio

MRI Products

FONAR CORP.

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

GE HEALTHCARE

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Financials

GE Healthcare Financials

HITACHI MEDICAL CORP.

Company Location

Company Background and Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

MEDONICA CO. LTD.

Company Location

Company Background

Product Portfolio

NEUSOFTMEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD.

Company Location

Company Background

Product Portfolio

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH

TIME MEDICAL

Continued…

