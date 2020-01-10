Medical Imaging Market 2020 – Share, Global Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

The global medical imaging market is likely to grow in the coming years, favored by technological advancements in x-ray imaging and diagnosis. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Imaging / Diagnostic Imaging Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 44,077.7 Mn by 2025. The market was valued at US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017, and the value will increment at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Imaging Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Medical Imaging Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-imaging-equipment-market-100382

Key Players Operating in The Medical Imaging Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hitachi, Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Supersonic Imagine

Hologic, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

South Korean Government announces US$ 1 Bn for Development of Medical Devices

In May 2019, the South Korean government announced that it plans to invest around 1 trillion Won, which is US$ 1Bn in the research and development of high caliber medical devices. The Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) announced that after the preliminary study on research and development was concluded last month, it now aims to develop world class devices within the next 6 years. The MSIT made its intentions clear by announcing a huge sum that no compromises will be made in healthcare devices including imaging, scanning, diagnosis, treatment, and other devices. With a huge investment, the government aims at tackling issues such as treating physically disabled people, improving quality of rehabilitation for those in need, and providing high quality devices for early detection of fatal diseases such as cancer. This initiative is likely to have a positive impact on the global medical imaging equipment market and shall bode well for its growth in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-imaging-equipment-market-100382

Novel Imaging Techniques including 3D and Colour Imaging to Boost the Global Market

Recent advancements in 3D imaging have given impetus to the global diagnostic imaging equipment market. Increasing investment in improving pixel resolutions and other factors related to ensuring improved image quality have a direct impact on the global medical imaging devices market. Furthermore, the advances made in molecular imaging have led to exceptional discoveries and contributed to development of next-in-class devices. The high quality images produced by the latest medical imaging devices have allowed healthcare professionals to explore potentials within the molecular cell biology. The aforementioned factors have accounted for the growth of the global diagnostic imaging devices market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global diagnostic imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Supersonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc., SAMSUNG and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018 Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Pricing Analysis, Key Players Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

Global Medical Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment X-ray Equipment Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Neurology Orthopedics Gynecology Oncology Others (Urology, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-imaging-equipment-market-100382

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Medical Imaging Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Imaging Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Imaging Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Related Reports:

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs