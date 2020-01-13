Medical Devices Market Regional Analysis 2020-2025 | Global Market Size, Research, Report, Trends, Growth

The medical devices market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the rise in geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights in a new study, titled “Global Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025” finds that in-vitro diagnostics is likely to dominate the market. According to the study, the IVD segment covered a share of 12.9% in the global market in the year 2018. The medical device market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2019 and 2025. In 2018, the market accounted for a value of US$ 425.5 Bn and is likely to reach US$ 612.7 Bn by 2025.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Fresenius Medical care

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Ethicon LLC.

Siemens Healthineers

Cardinal Health

Stryker

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Other players

Stringent FDA Regulations on the Approval of Medical Devices May Hamper the Growth

The global medical devices market is expected to grow, but there are certain factors restricting the market. Time taken to attain regulatory approvals may limit the growth of the market to an extent.

Companies are Adopting Innovative Strategies to Stay Ahead of Competition

In December 2017, Siemens Healthineers acquired Fast Track Diagnostics with an aim to ensure improved patient care and safety. Such growth strategies adopted by leading companies will enable growth in the market. Some of the other players present in the global medical devices market include GE Healthcare, DePuy Synthes, Ethicon LLC., Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, and Philips Healthcare. Companies are adopting strategies to improve their revenue shares in the medical devices market.

In-vitro diagnostics help in the testing of diseases such as malaria, diabetes, cancer, STDs, and AIDS/HIV. These devices provide accurate information, which is a key factor fueling their demand worldwide. Fortune Business Insights predicts this to be a key factor creating growth opportunities in the segment during the forecast period. However, growth of this segment may get hampered by delayed approvals by regulatory authorities. The medical device industry is currently witnessing high growth due to increasing demand in hospitals and surgical centers. The rapid adoption of medical devices across hospitals is driving the global medical device market. Fortune Business Insights predicts hospitals and surgical centers to remain dominant in the coming years. Increasing expenditure on healthcare and expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging nations sare anticipated to drive this segment between 2019 and 2025.

Medical Devices Market Regional Analysis:

U.S.- (District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York & more)

Canada- (Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Québec & more)

Australia- (Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria3, Queensland & more)

Ireland- (Dublin & more)

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Scandinavia

Japan

New Zealand

And more

